President-Elect, Tinubu Arrives Nigeria Amid Health Controversies

President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu has landed in Nigeria after spending over one month in Europe.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Tinubu is expected to be in Nigeria today, April 24 due to the upcoming May 29 inauguration.

It would be recalled that the All Progressives Congress (APC) stalwart was officially out of Nigeria since March 22 following his electoral victory at the February 25 presidential election.

His travelling had, however, been greeted with widespread criticism from opposition parties, saying he’s health has deteriorated and currently in the hospital.

But on Monday, Tinubu’s flight touched down at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, as a crowd of supporters and party chieftains welcome him back.

The formal Governor of Lagos State’s arrival to Nigeria was confirmed by his Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga on Monday and Tunde Rahman.

Rahman had said, “The president-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday.”

According to him, while away, Tinubu would use the opportunity to plan his transition programme before his return to Nigeria.

He enjoined the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from the office of the president-elect.

Moment President-elect Bola Tinubu’s plane lands in Abuja pic.twitter.com/pifRWBqk72

— Bayo onanuga (@aonanuga1956) April 24, 2023