President-Elect: Tinubu Is A True Democrat – Ganduje

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State has described the victory of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as the emergence of a true Democrat.

Ganduje stated this while reacting to INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as the winner of the 2023 Presidential election, defeating his closest contender, Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and the Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi.

In a statement issued this morning by his Chief Press Secretary, Malam Abba Anwar, Ganduje said, “The hard political struggle and commitment of Tinubu’s political dynasty, which formed elements from across the nation, in making sure that the presidential candidate won the entire process.”

“Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s genuine investment in human, national development and national integration played some critical roles in endearing him to all sections of the country.

“Tinubu’s decades-long fight for the restoration of democracy in the country is well understood by Nigerians.

“Hence, we see the wisdom and valid reason for entrusting our future to him.”

While assuring that the President-elect would evolve strategies in facing problems plaguing the nation, Governor Ganduje commended the APC leadership and membership “for standing firm to this point.”

He also described Tinubu as “a master strategist, a builder of man and space, an acknowledged brilliant political leader, a leader with national spread, an enduring and ensuring promoter of sustainable democracy and development and a skilful mover.”

“With our President-elect, Tinubu, leading the largest democracy in Africa, our continent will definitely benefit from his wealth of experience for the development of the continent.”

“Tinubu’s victory will not only benefit our motherland Nigeria, but it will also at the same time be a morale booster for Africa, as a continent and for the practice of global democracy,” the Governor added.

