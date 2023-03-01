President-Elect: Tinubu Receives Certificates Of Return From INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented the Certificates of Return (CoR) to the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and his vice president-elect, Kashim Shettima in the just concluded presidential election.

The certificates of return were presented to the duo on Wednesday afternoon by the INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu at the International Conference Centre, Abuja, the presidential election results collation venue.

Tinubu won the presidential election on the platform of the All Progressives Congress after he polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, Atiku Abubakar who came second by scoring 6,984,520 votes,

While Labour Party (LP) candidate, Peter Obi polled 6,101,533 votes to come third and the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) candidate, Rabiu Kwankwaso emerged fourth in the race out of the 18 contenders by scoring 1,496,687 votes.

While accepting the CoR, the former Governor of Lagos State reiterated his commitment to Nigerian youths and vowed to improve the country.

He said, “To you the people, especially the youths, I will work day and night. I will work to the utmost of my ability to make Nigeria better.

“By taking this sacrifice, I accept a sacred duty. I will work day and night to make Nigeria better. We are committed to the progress and development of Nigeria.

“To those who did not support me, I ask that you not allow the disappointment of this moment to keep you from realising the historic national progress we can make by joining hands and hearts in a common endeavour to pull this nation through.”

The President-elect called for collaboration from opposition parties and Nigerians, saying, “In a phrase, I am asking you to work with me. I may be the president election but I need you. More importantly, Nigeria needs you.

“My heart and my door are open to you. I ask you to come in so that we may begin the task of rebuilding our national home together, day by day, brick by brick.”

Present at the event were Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives Femi Gbajabiamila, Secretary to the Government of the Federation Boss Mustapha, former Governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi, and other dignitaries graced the occasion amid a mammoth crowd of supporters and party faithful.

