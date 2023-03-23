President-elect, Tinubu, travels out of the country for rest, Lesser Hajj

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has travelled out of the country for rest and to perform the lesser hajj. This was revealed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman Rahman, in a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday said: “After a very exhaustive campaign and election season, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of the May 29, 2023 inauguration.

“The President-elect left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe on Tuesday night. “The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday. “While away, the President- elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme. “He has directed all the senior aides and campaign staff to also go and observe a short rest. “He is expected back in the country soon. “We enjoin the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from our office.”

