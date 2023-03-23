News Top Stories

President-elect, Tinubu, travels out of the country for rest, Lesser Hajj

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim Comment(0)

The President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has travelled out of the country for rest and to perform the lesser hajj. This was revealed by his media aide, Tunde Rahman Rahman, in a statement he issued in Abuja yesterday said: “After a very exhaustive campaign and election season, President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has travelled abroad to rest and plan his transition programme ahead of the May 29, 2023 inauguration.

“The President-elect left the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja for Europe on Tuesday night. “The President-elect decided to take a break after the hectic campaign and election season to rest in Paris and London, preparatory to going to Saudi Arabia for Umrah (Lesser Hajj) and the Ramadan Fasting that begins Thursday. “While away, the President- elect will also use the opportunity to plan his transition programme. “He has directed all the senior aides and campaign staff to also go and observe a short rest. “He is expected back in the country soon. “We enjoin the media to stop publishing rumours and unsubstantiated claims and to always seek clarifications from our office.”

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Electoral Bill: Senators’ plan to override Buhari still alive, says Sadiq

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

Senator Umar Sadiq has stated that the Senate has not dumped plans to override President Muhammadu Buhari’s veto on the 2021 Electoral Act Amendment bill, but rather chose to suspend action on it because of developments at the House of Representatives penultimate Tuesday. Sadiq, who is the Chairman, Senate Committee on Rules and Business and […]
News Top Stories

Omicron: NCDC raises the alarm as Nigeria records 500% increase in COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has raised the alarm over the rapid increase in the number of COVID-19 cases recorded in the country in recent time.   In an intensified COVID19 Awareness Campaign Ahead of the Yuletide Season, the NCDC said Nigeria has recorded a […]
Top Stories

Senate confirms Prof. Gumus, six others as INEC Commissioners

Posted on Author Reporter

  Despite protests from civil society groups, the Senate on Wednesday confirmed Engr. (Prof.) Rhoda H. Gumus, a nominee from Bayelsa State, as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) representing South-South geo-political zone. Prof Gumus was one of the seven nominees appointed by President Muhammadu Buhari as National Commissioners and Resident […]

Leave a Reply