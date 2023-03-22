President-elect’s call for reconciliation hypocritical – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu’s call for reconciliation after a violent election smack of hypocrisy. Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, expressed sadness over the infractions in some states as well as the divisive rhetoric that characterised the polls. He said it was curious that Tinubu was talking about reconciliation after his minions attacked Igbovoters in Lagos in order to give his party, the APC, an advantage during the governorship election. “Tinubu’s latest statement is laced with hypocrisy and lies. For a whole month, traditional leaders, transport hooligans and politicians in his camp threatened nonindigenes, but Tinubu kept mute. “His lackey, MC Oluomo, who is a member of his presidential campaign council, was seen on video threatening Igbo people, but Tinubu said nothing. “His campaign spokesmen, Bayo Onanuga and Femi Fani-Kayode, went on social media to warn Igbo people against exercising their franchise, but Tinubu looked the other way.”
First Baptist Church, Abuja crisis festers
The Constitutional crisis at the First Baptist Church, Garki, Abuja, has defied peace moves geared towards its resolution. This was as the immediate past pastor of the church and current President, the Nigerian Baptist Convention, Rev. Israel Akanji, accused some members of the church of being responsible for the current crisis. Speaking in Ibadan, […]
FCTA moves to sack illegal IDPs camps in Abuja
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) said it would not allow proliferation of Camps harbouring Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Abuja. It stated that many of the camps were illegal and harbouring questionable characters, that contribute to waves of insecurity in the nation’s capital. This is coming on the heels of the terror alerts released […]
Brazilians stage nationwide protests against President’s COVID response
Brazilians staged protests against President Jair Bolsonaro’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic in at least 16 cities across the country on Saturday, carrying signs such as “Out with Bolsonaro” and “Impeachment now.” Bolsonaro’s popularity has plummeted during the coronavirus crisis, which has killed more than 460,000 Brazilians as the far-right leader played down its […]
