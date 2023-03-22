President-elect’s call for reconciliation hypocritical – Atiku

The Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, said the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu’s call for reconciliation after a violent election smack of hypocrisy. Atiku in a statement by his Special Assistant on Public Communication, Phrank Shaibu, expressed sadness over the infractions in some states as well as the divisive rhetoric that characterised the polls. He said it was curious that Tinubu was talking about reconciliation after his minions attacked Igbovoters in Lagos in order to give his party, the APC, an advantage during the governorship election. “Tinubu’s latest statement is laced with hypocrisy and lies. For a whole month, traditional leaders, transport hooligans and politicians in his camp threatened nonindigenes, but Tinubu kept mute. “His lackey, MC Oluomo, who is a member of his presidential campaign council, was seen on video threatening Igbo people, but Tinubu said nothing. “His campaign spokesmen, Bayo Onanuga and Femi Fani-Kayode, went on social media to warn Igbo people against exercising their franchise, but Tinubu looked the other way.”

