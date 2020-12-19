President mourns first old N/ Western state’s military gov., Faruk

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family, friends and associates of the first Military Governor of North Western State, Alhaji Usman Faruk, over the passing of the retired Commissioner of Police. In a statement issued by his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, the President also extended condolences to the government and people of Gombe State, observing that their eminent son and Jarman Gombe, dedicated his life and energy to the unity of the country. He noted Faruk’s commitment to the development of his community even after retirement, stressing that he remained an epitome of kindness and humility.

