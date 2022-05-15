President of Igbo extraction critical to Nigeria’s unity in 2023 –Nwodo

The groundswell of agitation for the South-East to produce the president in 2023 has received another boost as prominent Igbo leaders, under the aegis of the Greater Nigeria Conference (GNC), have said that Nigeria’s continued unity is contingent on it.

Recognizing that the South- East has not produced President of the country since 1979, the leaders called on both the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) to consider the history and unity of Nigeria by ensuring that an Igbo man is elected president next year.

Speaking at a visit to the Sunday Telegraph on Friday, the National Chairman of GNC and former National Chairman of the PDP, Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, implored delegates at the parties’ presidential primaries to vote for Nigeria’s unity.

“Delegates at the primaries should vote with their conscience, vote for the history of this country, knowing that a decision taken today should have the stabilization of the country in mind. Hence they should ensure that the South- East as a significant part of the federation produces the next president in the general interest of unity, equity and justice because an injustice to one is an injustice to all. It is only a matter of time.

“We are doing this not for self-aggrandizement or to promote sectional interest, but in the interest of unity of our country, to enthrone justice, equity, fairness as founding cornerstones for building a federation where no one is oppressed as we say in our National Anthem.”

Nwodo, a onetime governor of Enugu State lamented that since the end of the civil war, the South-East has been marginalized, but that the agitation to pull out of Nigeria will end if the next president emerges from the zone.

Accompanied by former APGA National Chairman, Senator Victor Umeh, Senator Chris Ayanwu and Dr. Ferdinand Agu, Nwodo said “though tribes and tongues may differ, we stand in brotherhood and all sections of the country should support and ensure the success of the project.”

He commended the Southern and Middle Belt Forums as well as the Pan-Yoruba socio- cultural group, Afenifere for supporting the cause that South-East should produce the next president of the country, and urged the major political parties to micro-zone it to the zone.

“Political parties in Nigeria have been under immense pressure to micro-zone the president of the country in 2023 to the South-East after it has been zoned to southern Nigeria. In both political parties we have strong reasons why it should be zoned to the South-East.

The constitutions of each of the parties have provisions for zoning and rotation as our way of keeping the country together. “That is why the President of the country, Vice President, President of the Senate, Speaker of the House and Secretary to the Government of the Federation are zoned to the six geo-political zones of the country, not a particular zone.

The country itself, even if it has not been captured in the constitution, tactfully recognizes zoning through the Federal Character principle as a way of carrying the entire country along.”

Nwodo expressed disgust over the recent outcome of the PDP NEC meeting where the party threw open contest for 2023 presidency to aspirants from all sections of the country, stating, “We feel very short-changed that the PDP which the South-East has supported very well since 1999 has failed to zone the presidency to the South and South-East in particular. And we are saying it loud and clear that we are not happy, neither will we chicken out of the race.

“The race is still open, and we are here to still solicit media support to ensure that that message continues to resonate in the media, because there is going to be primaries and delegates are going to vote, we need the support of every section of the country to dry our tears.”

Vice Chairman of the group, Sen. Umeh said since the various zones in the country except the South-East has produced the president, the current open injustice where the PDP has thrown open its ticket has to be challenged so that it does fester. “Both parties should rotate leadership to be able to keep the nation together.”

Contextualizing the issue, the group’s Chairman, Contact and Mobilization Committee, Dr. Ferdinand Agu, said the current problem is not about the South- East but Nigeria, because certain decisions must be taken to keep the nation together.

“Nigeria has a formula for sharing everything- revenue and all as designed by the Aboyade panel and the Okigbo panel and they are informed not only by numbers but also by sensible compromises, and the story is not any different when it comes to power sharing.

“Zoning was first done in Nigeria in 1979 when the presidency was zoned to the North and eight aspirants, including Shehu Shagari, Maitama Sule and the rest joined the race until NPN settled for Shagari.

Nigerians should remove the false narratives about the Igbos or number of votes recorded for the ruling party in 2015, arguing that it is about the nation’s political stability.”

