President of Igbo extraction still possible in 2023, says Nwodo

Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo is a former National Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former Governor of Enugu State. In this interview with KENNETH OFOMA, he insists that the chances of somebody from the South-East emerging the president of Nigeria in 2023 remain feasible. Nwodo also weighs in on the raging controversy over zoning of governorship position in Enugu State ahead of 2023, declaring that ruling PDP in the state indeed had a zoning agreement in 2014 and other issues

On the issue of the Electoral Act, one controversial aspect of it is the request by Mr. President for the National Assembly to amend Section 80(12) which stipulates that political office holders who want to run for office should resign before the party’s primaries. How do you look at that new aspect of the law?

It’s not new. It has always been there. It’s just a question of the period. There are two things there; one, if you want to contest for an office then if you are in the party we normally ask you to resign because you can’t be conducting primaries for yourself, so you have to resign and contest because other people are contesting with you and you are taking undue advantage shifting the goal post where you will score. It has always been there.

The other thing is the political office holders voting in the primary. Again that has always been there because we discovered early in the party people will announce ministers, commissioners and special advisers to vote. Some governors will just go and appoint 100, especially advisers and special assistants and come and use them to truncate the primary.

So we excluded them. Initially we pegged the number then it became a problem, who will come and who will not come and then we threw it out.

That’s the party on its own even before the current Electoral Act?

Yes, when I was the National Secretary of the PDP, we stopped them from coming. There were complaints that they were misusing the provision.

So actually there is nothing new in the current Act?

No, no.

Based on the current political climate, is the emergence of a Nigerian president of Igbo extraction in the two major political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) still feasible in 2023?

I don’t see why it’s not, I don’t see anything that has happened that made it suddenly impossible. In your party the PDP, the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in an interview with journalists was asked the possibility of him picking the presidential ticket and he said has he not always picked it, meaning that the presidential ticket is for him to pick ahead of 2023?

He is a very experienced politician and he answered that question very well. I would have answered it like that if I were him. He has to give confidence to his supporters. You don’t start sounding like you have lost the primary, then you are discouraging those who are supporting you and discouraging yourself.

Recently a Federal High court sitting in Abuja sacked the governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi for defecting from the PDP to the APC and since then we have seen the drama. Some people are even alluding to conspiracy theory that this is happening to him to jeopardize his presidential ambition within the APC. Do you think the judgment is progressive?

Personally, I have never liked carpet crossing. Talking as an individual I don’t think it’s right and I don’t think it’s growing our democracy. I believe that political parties should have ideology and you belong to a political party because you believe in their ideology as the way the country’s problem can be solved. So now in Nigeria, it’s just a means to an end.

You join a party because you are more likely to achieve your ambition through that party, not that you believe anything that they are doing. And now it has made it very cloudy, what’s the difference between the APC and PDP in ideology?

What are Nigerians voting for? So somebody is governor here today tomorrow he is governor there; somebody is a senator here today to morrow he is a senator there. You say it’s just a vehicle to get to where you want to go, not that there is anything that you believe in. So that’s my personal view. I would have voted in the constitutional amendment that there should be no carpet crossing if I was in the chamber there.

Elected officials should stay with their party. Number two is that it’s like defrauding somebody. You carried our banner; we campaigned for you; the people voted for the party, that’s according to the law, you can only be sponsored by a party. So you can’t go there by yourself.

So they voted for a party, and after voting for the party and believing in the party as members of the party, then you abandon them with their votes and go to a party that didn’t vote for you. I don’t think it’s correct.

Recently, we had this vexed issue of zoning in Enugu State where some political leaders particularly from Enugu East Senatorial District talked about former governors Jim Nwobodo and Chimaroke Nnamani. They were in support of zoning but they were also specific on where it should go, they were supporting the gubernatorial position going to Nkanu East Local Government Area. Then you and other people on the other hand are saying that it should go to Enugu East Senatorial District but to Isiuzo Local Government Area. Do we really have a formalised zoning in the state, and secondly why Isiuzo or Nkanu East?

Well, number one is that we had, in PDP, zoning in the last governorship election, that’s the election that brought Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to power.

We stayed in Government House, a motion was properly moved in a publicly convened meeting chaired by the chairman of the party, Vitalis Abba and the governor (Sullivan Chime) was present at the banquet hall and I think the governor really wanted Enugu North to produce the candidate.

However, whether he connived with the people who moved the motion or not, the motion was moved by Dubem Onyia, that since East and West had enjoyed the power that it should go to the North.

Then Egumgbe who is a commissioner, who was one time chairman of the party in the state now amended the motion, that no, when it goes to the North, after the North we should start again from the East where it started with Chimaroke, then it should go to the West where Sullivan enjoyed it and then come back to the North again.

And then Ben-Collins Ndu supported the motion and it was unanimously adopted. So when people are saying there was no zoning under Sullivan or Chimaroke that’s true, but there was zoning which we started with the North because East and West had gone.

That’s the history of zoning. Now the party has not met again to unzone or to jettison that arrangement. So, one would think that it is subsisting. Number two is that Jim and Chimaroke are saying that Nkanu East has not enjoyed power in terms of governor, in terms of senator and other offices and that it should go there.

But then they forget that Isiuzo has not also enjoyed that because they are core Nkanu and Isiuzo is not core Nkanu.

And Isiuzo was excised from Enugu North senatorial zone, that’s Nsukka and Nsukka people feel that they are part of our cultural zone even though they are no longer from our senatorial zone. And that if we leave them with Nkanu people they will never go to the Senate; they will never produce the governor.

Therefore, we feel that as they are part of us we should support them to go to governor, if we don’t support them they will never be able to make it. So that is the sympathy coming from the Nsukka senatorial zone.

There are also people from Nsukka senatorial zone who are saying that the tradition in Igbo land is that when something goes round, it starts from where it ended and therefore Nsukka should go and then start the next cycle and after that before the East and the West.

But you know in politics everybody makes an argument that will favour his candidature, but at the end of the day the party will sit down and resolve the matter.

