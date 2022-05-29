President of Igbo extraction’ll bring equity –Bishop Akanabu

Bishop Titus Onyeozirila Akanabu, General Overseer, Seed of Life Christian Mission, Owerri and the Chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) Imo State, speaks with CHINYERE ABIAZIEM, on the need for stakeholders to come together to salvage the country and how an Igbo president will bring equity and justice

The South-East has been in the news in recent times for the wrong reasons. Last week a lawmaker was beheaded just as a woman and her four children were part of the people killed in Anambra State. As a Christian leader who hails from and is domiciled in that region, how do you feel?

As we all know the South-East consists of the following states: Abia, Ebonyi, Anambra, Enugu and Imo. In the year 2020, the whole world faced one of the greatest challenges in history called the COVID-19 pandemic. This was immediately followed by another phenomenon called insecurity since 2021 till date.

The level of insecurity and shedding of blood of innocent citizens by a group branded ‘unknown Gun Men’ especially in Orlu zone of Imo State and elsewhere in the South-East has attained a fearful and threatening apogee of hopelessness. Remember, when Cain killed his brother Abel because of anger, covetousness, hate and the fact that his offering was not accepted by God. God asked him a question, ‘Cain, where is thy brother?’ He replied, ‘I’m I my brother’s keeper?’ God said what have you done?

The voice of thy brother’s blood cries unto me from the ground.’ This is contained in Genesis 4 verses 9-10. We must be our brothers’ keepers. Those who shed the blood of their fellow human beings by any means should stop because God is not happy about it. Christian leaders in various denominations and organisations have been praying and calling on the Almighty Father to release his supernatural power to bring an end to this great challenge.

While we pray to God for peace and divine intervention we encourage all stakeholders in the South-East to use their own instrument of authority to stop insecurity. In every direction and dimension and in several religions of the world, nobody is permitted to take another person’s life. Blood is life and life is blood. As you would not want your life to be taken from you, so you should not do that to others.

Pastor W. F. Kumuyi’s visit to Aba was aborted due to the instruction from the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB). What is your reaction?

Pastor Kumuyi’s crusade scheduled to hold in Aba, Abia State was cancelled by IPOB allegedly on ground of insecurity. It’s still the same issue at the front burner. We have a rare father of faith in Nigeria in the man of God Pastor Kumuyi who knows how and when God wants to move at a given time.

He hears from God and knows when the fullness of time comes and also has sharp spiritual antenna to receive spiritual signals. It is still in our prayers that peace be still.

Do you see Nnamdi Kanu’s continuous detention or his release as a threat to national unity?

From the time of his arrest up until now it’s been about a year. He has been appearing in court since then and there have been adjournments and shift of dates of hearing. There are lawyers defending him and those of the Federal Government of Nigeria.

One day God will allow justice to take its place and he will be released. This will go a long way to foster more love, peace and unity in our nation Nigeria. God will help Nigeria. This Nation is endowed with great natural resources, blessed more than many nations of the world. We need national peace to enjoy our God-given resources.

The Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) last Tuesday arrested former Imo state Governor, Senator Rochas Okorocha, a presidential aspirant of APC, ahead of the presidential screening. What is your take?

Well, I do not have much to say. Senator Okorocha does not need introduction in Nigeria, Africa and in the world, especially his philanthropic character in training the orphans and less privileged children from Nigeria and African countries at his Rochas Foundation Colleges.

His arrest from the news bothers on allegation to account for money. EFCC has her operational timetable when to go for any of her official assignments. I do not know why they chose to go the day and time they went to his house for arrest. It’s them that have responses or answers to give about their schedule of duty. We are servants of God and are accountable to God.

There have been cries of marginalisation by the Igbos. Do you see the possibility of an Igbo emerging as the next Nigeria’s President?

An Igbo man emerging as the President of Nigeria is possible. However, issues of politics and government in Nigeria have a lot of structures guiding them. Different parties with different undefined structures, zoning, ideologies and interests come into play. It is these concepts of structure, zoning formula, ideology and interest that play very major roles in one emerging as president.

Your question that the Igbos are crying against marginalisation in a matter of presidency has to do with equity and justice. They have been saying that for many decades in Nigeria, no Igbo man has had the enabling environment to become the President of Nigeria. When and if this is actualised, it will foster an unparalleled peaceful coexistence and integration in national polity and unity.

What are Christian leaders like you doing to address the present situation of things in the South-East and what role do you think ethnic groups like NEF, Afenifere and Ohaneze be playing in nation building?

Ohaneze, Afenifere and Northern Elders Forum (NEF) can come together and dialogue on the aforementioned matter. That is my response to the question before this.

I have addressed part of this question as I was answering your first question on the South-East geopolitical region. The situation had been worrisome quite alright but God is helping us. As I said before, there is much bloodshed in the Orlu zone comparatively.

We have been praying and calling on God to fully restore peace. \ I strongly believe that the coming of Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye for the crusade titled ‘Light Up Imo Crusade’ this weekend, May 27 and 28 will go a long way in sending down the glory of God into Imo State.

This crusade which was held at the popular Heroes Square, Owerri and attracted all and sundry to worship and praise God for the restoration of peace and good governance. We are hopeful that full peace and freedom will embrace Imo people.

The killing of Deborah brought pain and shock to many, particularly Christians. But it was observed that some churches and states did not obey the peaceful protest as directed by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN)?

The killing of Deborah Samuel Yakubu remains painful. The shock of the way she was killed has not left my emotion, especially any time I see her pictures on the internet.

Yes. CAN did call for peaceful protests over the demise of Deborah. Nigerians and the entire Christendom are mourning her exit. Some areas and regions in Nigeria now may not lend themselves so easily to protests, also because of the same monster called insecurity.

Christianity in Nigeria and in Sokoto State in particular must think on what to do to the family and also to immortalise Deborah Samuel. May her gentle soul rest in peace

How do you see the daily increase in cost of living as the exchange rate is presently high with a dollar being over N600 and projected to get to N1000?

The exchange rate of the Dollar to Naira is an aberration of what should have been. That a dollar is over N600 and some are saying it might get to N1000 to a dollar, may God forbid it. I had started getting money in this nation when one naira was equal to one dollar. I have been asking myself what happened to our currency? What reduced or minimised the value of the Naira.

During my National Youth Service in 1983, I received N160 as my NYSC allowance monthly. Do you know, everything I needed was taken care of by that N160, and I would still save some of it. Let our national economic experts come together immediately and integrate minds to recover, revive and restore the ailing economy. Again, let honesty and accountability become the watchword of our public servants that manage our economy.

Was it not last week that it was announced that the Accountant General of federation was arrested and subsequently suspended over N80 Billion he was alleged to have misappropriated? May God help us. I think and I pray for our economy to bounce back.

What is your advice to the electorate in view of 2023 general elections?

My advice to the electorate ahead of 2023 elections is that every eligible electorate should prepare for all elections by first and foremost getting their voters card, preparing emotionally, spiritually and physically.

So on the day of election you will physically appear to vote for your candidate of choice. Wicked men will come to buy your mandate with money. Refuse them, exercise your franchise and do not sell your conscience. May the Almighty God help us.

