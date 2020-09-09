President orders ministers to defend govt’s achievements

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered cabinet ministers to, henceforth, vigorously defend the achievements of his administration and avoid a situation where the opposition takes the shine by continuously spreading falsehood about government’s policies and programmes.

The President, who gave the admonition yesterday at the end of the two-day ministerial retreat at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, charged the ministers to be on the offensive by seizing every opportunity to bow the administration’s trumpet. “I have charged all of you, to defend the government vigorously and not allow any irresponsible and politically motivated statements to keep spreading falsehoods about this government.

Information to the public should be better packaged, go on the offensive, we are proud of our achievements and we should blow our own trumpets,” he said.

Buhari also called on the Nigerian elite to offer constructive criticisms at all times and avoid judging his administration unfairly. He said that contrary to the perception in some quarters, he had succeeded in doing more things with fewer resources at his disposal in the last five years.

According to him, whereas the average crude oil production in the country, from 1999 to 2014, was 2.1 million barrels per day and sold at an average price of $100 per barrel, the situation had turned for the worse since 2015. His words: “When we came, it (oil price) collapsed to $37, $38 per barrel, you know it.

The militants were unleashed on the administration and the production of oil went down to half a million barrels per day. “I want you to please reflect, what was the condition of the infrastructure then, in spite of those earnings? The roads, the rail were dead and there was no power. Up till now, no power.

Where did the money go?” The President argued that he has been doing his best in fighting corruption by “trying to follow the system” in contrast to what obtained during his brief tenure as Head of State in a military regime.

He recalled that during that era (1984-1985) he arbitrarily rounded up politicians, threw them in jail, and required them to prove their innocence. He said that that cannot happen under the current democratic dispensation and lamented that: “Now, I’m being called ‘Baba go slow.”

The President directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning to ensure timely release of the N2.3 trillion meant for the Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP) to the relevant MDAs to execute the projects.

“I have directed the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria and all other responsible agencies to ensure speedy and timely release of funds to MDAs for implementation of the N2.3 trillion Economic Sustainability Plan and the capital projects in the 2020 budget

“I also enjoined ministers to ensure that funds released are utilized efficiently and transparently in implementing the programmes and projects under the line priorities areas of government. “I hereby charge the ministers, permanent secretaries and all heads of parastatals to be continuously conscious of their commitment and responsibilities.

“I demand uttermost levels of performance, deliverables and results. I look forward to a result-oriented year with tremendous benefits that will continue to change lives of our people positively,” he said.

The President stressed on the need for coordination and synergy among the MDAs and directed the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) to establish a unit to coordinate, monitor and measure the progress and achievements of the ministers and ensure regular progress reports.

Earlier, Vice-President Yemi Osjnbajo had acknowledged that poverty has taken deep roots in the country owing to the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic. He charged the ministers responsible for the delivery of the ESP stimulus projects to mitigate the effects of the disease on the people by expediting action on implementation of the plan.

“We are already in Day 67 since the plan. Nothing is going to happen by magic, we have to simply do this stuff. “We have to ensure that we have the money and ensure that day-byday, we are measuring our achievements and trying to ensure that we do the things that we need to do. And we simply are not favoured by time, every single day the poverty situation and the economic distortions deepen,” he said.

Osinbajo stressed the need for the government to fund production in order to put money in people’s hands so that they can go and buy things. He said that agriculture requiring N637.2 billion funding will provide 5,000,000 jobs while the solar power project funding requirement of N152.4 billion is expected to provide 250,000 jobs.

Similarly, the mass housing programme with a funding requirement of N217.3 billion is expected to create 1,500,000 jobs; while public works funding which will gulp N52 billion will provide 774,000 jobs across the country.

