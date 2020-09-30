President presents 2021 budget next week

Lawan promises speedy review of Constitution

Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari would present the 2021 Appropriation Bill to a joint session of the National Assembly next week. Lawan made this disclosure in his welcome address, which he read to his colleagues during plenary, to receive them back from their eight-week annual vacation.

He said that the Senate would give the various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of Government a one month window to defend their estimates during the consideration of the 2021 budget. His words: “I am aware that the Executive will be presenting the 2021 Budget by next week.

The Senate will provide a one month window for budget defense by MDAs. “Like last year, the month of October 2020 will be dedicated for this exercise. Subsequent months of November and December will be dedicated to the internal processing of the budget by NASS.

“The various MDAs are, therefore, advised to ensure that they avail themselves the opportunity of the budget defense window to appear with all the relevant and necessary information to defend their budget.” Speaking on the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), Lawan said that the document needed to be reviewed from time to time to improve the quality of governance and ensure stability in the country. According to him, the Red Chamber will give expeditious consideration to the constitution review as well as the Electoral Act reform.

“The Senate Committee on the Review of the Constitution has already invited memoranda from citizens and organisations alike. “The Senate will ensure speedy work on the review exercise. Also, the Electoral Reform Amendment Bills will be treated with dispatch. “We must ensure that we make amendments that will enhance free, fair, transparent and credible elections in our country. “The security situation in our country is not what we want it to be.

We want a security situation that guarantees protection of lives and property of citizens,” he said. The Senate President promised that the National Assembly would continuously seek enduring measures to arrest the worrisome security challenges confronting the country. “In this regard, the Senate will continue to provide the necessary legislative intervention at all times to improve the situation.

There can never be any more important government function than the protection of lives and property of its citizens,” he said. He commended various committees of the Senate for carrying out their oversight responsibilities during the recess.

