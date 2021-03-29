News

President sacks top economic aide for raising house rent  

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday fired his top economic policy adviser for raising the rent on an apartment he owns in Seoul’s affluent Gangnam district amid a public furore over skyrocketing home prices.
Kim Sang-jo raised the rent by about 14% in July, two days before a 5% cap on rent increases took effect as part of government efforts to protect tenants from unreasonable hikes, reports Reuters.
“I am very sorry that I’ve disappointed the people at this grave time when we should be making all-out efforts to root out real estate speculation,” Kim told a briefing.
Kim had served the president since Moon took office in May 2017, first as antitrust chief and then chief policy advisor.
He was replaced with Lee Ho-seung, Moon’s senior economic secretary, Moon’s chief of staff told a briefing.
Home prices in Seoul have shot up more than 50% since 2017, the fastest pace in the world, according to statistics site Numbeo.
The uproar over housing affordability intensified earlier this month after employees of a state housing developer were accused of insider trading in land.
The issue has taken a toll on Moon’s approval ratings, which hit record lows this month, and is hurting support for his Democratic Party ahead of a by-election next month to pick the mayors of the country’s two largest cities, Seoul and Busan.
Moon called for a broader, thorough investigation into all allegations, and measures to eradicate property speculation, including a law prohibiting conflicts of interest involving public servants.
“We have to take people’s anger and reproach seriously,” he told a meeting on anti-corruption policy. “Their anger is touching on more fundamental problems, including massive unearned incomes, widening inequality, fading dreams of having their own home and a new class society.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Zabarmari killings: Nigerian security has collapsed – PDP

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has said the gruesome beheading of 43 innocent farmers by insurgents in Zabarmari, Borno State was an indication that Nigeria’s security has collapsed under the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Federal Government. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, described the killing as extremely wicked, devilish and […]
News

NYSC: Ibrahim’s Silent Transformation

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Youths of any nation globally are the foothold of a secured tomorrow for the country. Nigeria is a country blessed with agile and vibrant youths. In them, the portrait of endurance and perseverance exudes, laced in the dogged determination to conquer the challenges of life. But most times, they are not properly to arrive at […]
News

Unpaid salaries: Teachers, workers block Imo Government House, say gov lied

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

For the second day running, another round of protest yesterday rocked the Imo State capital, Owerri, putting a dent on Governor Hope Uzodinma’s one-year anniversary celebration as civil servants, most of who had not been paid their salaries since March 2020, joined teachers in protest to press home their grievances against backlogs of unpaid salaries. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica