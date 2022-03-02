President seeks confirmation of CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday sent a request to the upper chamber of the National Assembly seeking the confirmation and renewal of membership of the Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria. The request was contained in a letter dated February 23, and read during yesterday’s plenary at the red chamber.

In the letter, Buhari explained that the confirmation and membership renewal request was made pursuant to Section 12(4) of the Central Bank Act, 2007. The request was specifically for the confirmation of two new nominees and renewal of five members of the Monetary Policy Committee. The two new nominees for confirmation are Prof. Mohammed Adaya Salisu and Dr. Mo’Omamegbe. Those for renewal included: Prof. Michael Obadan, Prof. Festus Adeola Adenikinju, Prof. Aliyu Sanusi Rafindadi, Dr. Robert Asogwa and Alhaji Aliyu Ahmed. Also yesterday, the President sent a bill to the Senate seeking to reposition digital technology in Nigeria. The bill also seeks to establish a National Council for Digital Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

