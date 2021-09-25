…President wasn’t talking to Nigeria – Prof. Ojo

A professor of International Relations, who specialised in the Middle East, at the MacPherson University, Ogun State, Sola Ojo, has picked holes in President Muhammadu Buhari’s speech at the ongoing General Assembly of the United Nations. Prof. Ojo described the speech as very good but said it is what leaders usually give at such gatherings.

He said the world leaders may not have listened to the speech by the leader of a country that cannot sort itself out even though cour-tesy demanded that they sit pretending to be listening. He said: “Let me start by giving my opinion on what a speech at the General Assembly of the UN should be. “It’s a place where leaders go and make colourful declarations; where they will talk like an Angles, as the experts and as the one that is doing the best. “President Buhari’s speech was a good speech by that standard. There are no surprises; that is what a General Assembly speech of the UN is supposed to be.

“They touch on everything because most of the time they address the world public; he wasn’t talking to Nigeria. “If he was supposed to be talking to Nigeria, that is the time we should be having a headache on what he is saying. “To be fair to all, how many people were listening, particularly the other heads of governments at that Assembly, I didn’t think any of them listened. “It would have been different when a world leader is talking, people would listen and take out the positives in that speech, policy indicators. “But not when a leader that cannot even sort itself out like Nigeria is talking at the UN, I don’t know how many people would be listening.“

