News Top Stories

President: We need divine intervention to tackle insecurity

Posted on Author Muhammed Kabir Kano Comment(0)

•President has done his best –Ganduje

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to quickly seek divine intervention in solving the nightmarish problems facing the country even as he urged security agents to continue to step up their interventions.

 

Buhari, who made the remark at the National Prayer Session for Nigeria and himself, organised by the Kano State government, held at the Sani Abacha Stadium yesterday, admitted that the fight against insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria needed divine intervention.

 

The occasion was graced by many religious leaders, including the World Leader of Tijjaniyya sect, Sheikh Sharif Ali Bil-Arabi, who was invited by the state government. Buhari, represented by Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, said his administration has been up and doing to overcome the security challenges bedeviling the country.

 

According to him, the Federal Government had not rested on its oars in supporting security personnel with needed equipment and welfare in a bid to bring the insecurity to an end. He, however, said that, “despite the support, there is need to seek divine intervention for the Almighty to bring an end to the challenges.” Buhari also commended the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for taking the giant spiritual commitment towards making Nigeria peaceful.

 

“I am very happy with this initiative. Indeed Ganduje is doing well in securing Kano and is giving his quota to achieving peace in the country at large. “No doubt, Nigeria is facing security challenges and we are doing our best to support the security personnel.

 

That does not mean we should not seek divine intervention. This prayer session is part of the interventions and I commend the state governor for this,” said Buhari. Earlier, Ganduje said that President Buhari has done his possible best in keeping Nigeria safe and united, adding that it is no longer a story that President Buhari has kept Nigeria one, despite efforts to break the country.

 

Ganduje thanked Buhari for his efforts to ensure Kano remains peaceful by deploying security agents to secure the state.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Editorial Top Stories

Mr. President, secure Nigeria in 2021

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Today, Nigerians joined the rest of the world in welcoming the year 2021. One critical issue that will engage Nigerians’ attention in the New Year is the insecurity across the country. Prominent Nigerians, including Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Saad Abubakar, and Catholic Bishop of Sokoto Diocese, Hassan Matthew Kukah, have bemoaned the worsening security. For […]
News

AFRD: Pigeons’ refusal to fly, sign Nigeria not at peace – Elders

Posted on Author Reporter

  Our Reporter Some elders under the umbrella of Coalition of Patriotic Nigeria Elders (COPANE), have expressed worries over the failure of pigeons to fly during the Armed Forces Remembrance Day (AFRD) celebration in Abuja on Friday. The release of white pigeons by the President on January 15 of each year, symbolises peace, which the […]
News

Suspension cause of deep concern –Twitter

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Meanwhile, Twitter in its reaction to federal government ban on its activities in Nigeria, expressed “great concern.” Twitter’s Senior Policy Communications Manager for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, Sarah Hart, said in a statement that the company is looking into the situation. “The announcement made by the Nigerian Government that they have suspended Twitter’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica