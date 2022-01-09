President: We need divine intervention to tackle insecurity

•President has done his best –Ganduje

President Muhammadu Buhari has asked Nigerians to quickly seek divine intervention in solving the nightmarish problems facing the country even as he urged security agents to continue to step up their interventions.

Buhari, who made the remark at the National Prayer Session for Nigeria and himself, organised by the Kano State government, held at the Sani Abacha Stadium yesterday, admitted that the fight against insecurity and other challenges in Nigeria needed divine intervention.

The occasion was graced by many religious leaders, including the World Leader of Tijjaniyya sect, Sheikh Sharif Ali Bil-Arabi, who was invited by the state government. Buhari, represented by Minister of State for Agriculture, Mustapha Baba Shehuri, said his administration has been up and doing to overcome the security challenges bedeviling the country.

According to him, the Federal Government had not rested on its oars in supporting security personnel with needed equipment and welfare in a bid to bring the insecurity to an end. He, however, said that, “despite the support, there is need to seek divine intervention for the Almighty to bring an end to the challenges.” Buhari also commended the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, for taking the giant spiritual commitment towards making Nigeria peaceful.

“I am very happy with this initiative. Indeed Ganduje is doing well in securing Kano and is giving his quota to achieving peace in the country at large. “No doubt, Nigeria is facing security challenges and we are doing our best to support the security personnel.

That does not mean we should not seek divine intervention. This prayer session is part of the interventions and I commend the state governor for this,” said Buhari. Earlier, Ganduje said that President Buhari has done his possible best in keeping Nigeria safe and united, adding that it is no longer a story that President Buhari has kept Nigeria one, despite efforts to break the country.

Ganduje thanked Buhari for his efforts to ensure Kano remains peaceful by deploying security agents to secure the state.

