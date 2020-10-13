President: We’ll prosecute indicted SARS’ operatives

President Muhammadu Buhari has declared that the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the government was the beginning of an extensive reform in the Nigerian Police Force.

The President, who gave this assurance yesterday at the launch of the Presidential Youth Empowerment Scheme (P-YES), aimed at creating 774,000 jobs across the Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the country, also directed that all those responsible for misconduct or wrongful acts be brought to justice. Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Muhammed Adamu, had, on Sunday, yielded to pressure from Nigerians calling for an end to the police unit by announcing the disbandment of SARS.

According to a statement made available by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, the President said, “I will like to use this opportunity to say a word on the recent genuine concerns and agitations by Nigerians about the excessive use of force and, in some cases, extra-judicial killings and wrongful conduct of the men of the Nigerian Police Force,” Buhari said during the launch of the P-YES programme, attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, Governors Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi).

He continued: “The disbanding of SARS is only the first step in our commitment to extensive police reforms in order to ensure that the primary duty of the police and other law enforcement agencies remains the protection of lives and livelihood of our people.

“We will also ensure that all those responsible for misconduct or wrongful acts are brought to justice. ”We deeply regret the loss of life of the young man in Oyo State during the recent demonstrations. “I have directed that the circumstances of his death should be thoroughly investigated.

“Meanwhile, it is important to recognise that the vast majority of men and women of the police force are hardworking and diligent in performing their duties. “The few bad eggs should not be allowed to tarnish the image and reputation of the force.”

On his part, Osinbajo said that government is not only committed to fullscale police reform, but also ensuring that wrongful acts are duly investigated and prosecuted. According to Osinbajo, “The President just spoke about the prosecution of all those (law enforcement agents) who have committed wrongful acts. I think all these are commitments that have been made.

But we must also understand that it is a process. It is not an event. Reform is a process. We must show commitment. Everyone must be interested, and we must stay focused on the issues.”

Addressing the concerns of protesters still on the streets, the Vice President said: “I think the clear message is that there is a government committed to ensuring that the process of reform is done and those who have committed wrongful acts are duly investigated and prosecuted. And whatever replaces SARS is something that is acceptable, first of all, in its compliance to all the tenets of the rule of law and human rights.

“These are all issues that we are very deeply worried about. All of us are deeply concerned about it. Many young people have complained to me. I have also been involved in many cases trying to resolve these kinds of conduct.

“I think it is a very good moment for the Police Force, a good moment for law enforcement and for all of us. This is the time for reform, a time for change and we are all committed to it. “Everyone is committed to seeing a Police Force and also law enforcement that will meet the expectations of the Nigerian people.

The purpose of law enforcement, the purpose of policing, is for the safety of lives and livelihoods of Nigerians. So, we are all committed to that, and I think that everyone is committed, we are all very committed to it.”

The Vice President said the most important thing is that SARS has been disbanded and the IGP has committed to ensuring not only that it is disbanded, but also that whatever takes its place has the full participation of civil society groups and all other stakeholders.

On the empowerment programme, the President restated his administration’s commitment to youth development and poverty alleviation. He pledged that the government’s policies of social protection and people empowerment would continue on track, despite the challenges posed by COVID-19 pandemic.

The President, who described P-YES as a cornerstone of his administration’s social and economic development strategies, said it was part of the overall policy of ensuring that 100 million Nigerians were lifted out of poverty in 10 years. Buhari, who took a tour of P-YES tools and equipment displayed at the forecourt of Presidential Villa, expressed delight that the materials showcased represent the fruits of the initiatives embarked upon by his administration in 2016.

“All the tools, machines and equipment that are exhibited here, are products of the efforts of these empowered youth entrepreneurs. “I note with particular pleasure that they were all fabricated in Nigeria by Nigerian youths using locally sourced materials. This is a wonderful and uplifting achievement.

“As an entrepreneurship empowerment project, the P-YES programme aims to address the needs of unskilled and less educated youths,” he said. The President commended the Senior Special Assistant on Youth and Students Affairs, Hon. Nasiru Saidu Adhama, for driving the P-YES programme in accordance with the mandates prescribed for the office and the programme.

