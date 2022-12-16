News

Presidential Air Fleet to Reps: We’re underfunded, indebted to service providers

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The Presidential Air Fleet (PAF) has said its budgetary allocation in the past years has been insufficient to fund its operations.

Commander of the fleet, Abubakar Abdullahi disclosed this Friday when he received members of the House of Representatives Committee on National Security and Intelligence who were on an oversight visit to its base in Abuja.

He said in 2021, the fleet submitted a total budget of N18,767,393,235 but only N12,550,18,732 was approved in the Appropriation Act, while N10,907,642,492 was released as of December 2021.

Represented by the fleet operations officer, Ahmed Dari, the commander said in 2022, the fleet proposed the sum of N19, 479,313,645, but N12, 476,607,142 was approved in the national budget.

He explained that the total releases to the fleet as of November 2022 comprise 99.83 per cent of personnel cost, 94 per cent of overhead, and 99.99 per cent of capital cost amounting to the sum of N11.13 billion which is 98.07 percent of the total fund approved.

For 2023, Dari said the fleet requires the sum of N15,522,357,626 out of which N438,571,562 is for personnel cost; N11,641,170,764 is for overhead cost; while N3,442,615,300 is for capital expenditure.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

