Presidential Ambition: Gbajabiamila absent as Osinbajo hosts Reps APC caucus to Iftar

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila was absent last night when the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo played host to the House of Representatives All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus to Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

The caucus was led by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, to the dinner.

Like he met with same caucus of the Senate on Tuesday, Osinbajo lobbied the lawmakers for their support for his Presidential ambition in 2023.

It would be recalled that the National Leader of the ruling party and former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had earlier secured the support of the lawmakers at the lower chamber.

He had met the Reps caucus which pledge loyalty to his Presidential aspiration.

There have also been speculations that the Lagos APC has dissociated from the Presidential ambition of the Vice President just as reports have it that Osinbajo has relocated his membership to his home state of Ogun.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...