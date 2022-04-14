News

Presidential Ambition: Gbajabiamila absent as Osinbajo hosts Reps APC caucus to Iftar

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila was absent last night when the Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo played host to the House of Representatives All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus to Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

The caucus was led by the Deputy Speaker, Idris Wase, to the dinner.

Like he met with same caucus of the Senate on Tuesday, Osinbajo lobbied the lawmakers for their support for his Presidential ambition in 2023.

It would be recalled that the National Leader of the ruling party and former governor of Lagos state, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, had earlier secured the support of the lawmakers at the lower chamber.

He had met the Reps caucus which pledge loyalty to his Presidential aspiration.

There have also been speculations that the Lagos APC has dissociated from the Presidential ambition of the Vice President just as reports have it that Osinbajo has relocated his membership to his home state of Ogun.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Hollandia signs Zainab Balogun-Nwachukwu as brand ambassador

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Hollandia Yoghurt has announced a new partnership with Zainab Balogun- Nwachukwu, a multiple award-winning actress, entrepreneur and influencer. This move is part of the brand’s plan to appeal to a wider consumer audience and reinforce its market leadership. The partnership recognises the values which the brand and the actress have in common, and celebrates the […]
News

LCCI: Stakeholders’ partnership’ll boost NAFDAC activities

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), has stated that the task of strengthening the activities of the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Council (NAFDAC), remains a collective responsibility of all key stakeholders to ensure improved operational framework. This is because a survey report reveals that70 per cent Micro Small and […]
News

Congestion: FG plans 24-hr ports’ operations

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

The Federal Government has perfected plans to commence 24 hours ports’ operations in order to resolve the challenge of congestion in Lagos ports. This was disclosed by the Minister of Trade and Investments, Otunba Niyi Adebayo, at a press conference organised by the Presidential Communication Team at the Presidential Villa yesterday. Commenting on efforts to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica