Presidential Ambition: Osinbajo hosts Reps APC caucus to Iftar

Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja

 

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has played host to the House of Representatives All Progressives Congress (APC) caucus to Iftar (breaking of fast) at the Banquet Hall of the Presidential Villa.

Like he met with the same caucus of the Senate on Tuesday, Osinbajo is expected lobby the lawmakers for support for his Presidential ambition in 2023.

Detail later…

 

Oyigbo: Rivers not warring against Igbo – Okocha

The former President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Onueze CJ Okocha, has dismissed the report that Rivers State is at war with Igbo people of South-East. Okocha, who stated this while reacting to the curfew imposed on the Oyigbo Local Government Area of the state by the […]
2023: PDP power bloc plots to stop Atiku

…ex-VP set to consult Ndigbo …as S’East govs dare Ohanaeze, jostle for VP tickets Ex-Vice President Atiku Abubakar has moved to oil his political machine ahead of the 2023 presidential election. Atiku, who represented the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election, is expected to contest the party’s ticket for next year’s election. […]
Broadening financial system key to economic growth – Adebayo

Broadening the financial system is the panacea for growing the economy, Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Adeniyi Adebayo has said. Adebayo in his address at the 2021 National Workshop of the Chartered Institute of Stockbrokers in Abuja, underscored the importance of the finance sector, his Media Assistant, Ifedayo Sayo quoted him as saying […]

