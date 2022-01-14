Presidential ambition: Tinubu, Umahi, others’re selfish –APC Group

A pressure group in the All Progressives Congress (APC), Concerned APC Stakeholders, has described the actions of the party National Leader, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi and others as selfish, for declaring their presidential ambition in a crisis-inflicted party.

The group, also known as APC Rebirth, called on all stakeholders to join hands to rescue the party from the Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC). In a statement issued in Abuja yesterday by Aliyu Audu, the group said: “The APC Rebirth Group, otherwise referred to as the Concerned APC Stakeholders, has expressed worry over the recent declaration of interest by some members of the All Progressives Congress seeking the presidential ticket of the party ahead of the 2023 elections. “Although we understand that aspirants have the constitutional rights and are at liberty to declare their aspirations at any given time we, however, are concerned with the present situation of the party, the very platform these aspirants want to use to realise their ambitions, but has been riddled with glaring challenges that portends danger ahead of the 2023 general election.

We then wonder whether it would not be more expedient and appropriate to first ensure that our house is well secured and ready for the ambitions of these aspirants. “For more than a year, stakeholders and members of the party have raised concern and complained of the glaring mismanagement of the party by individuals who are bent on destroying the progressive platform upon which so many Nigerians invested their hopes for the restitution of our country.

The APC Rebirth on the other hand has been on a constant campaign of drawing the attention of party leaders and members to the imminent danger ahead if some powerful but few individuals in control of the party machinery are allowed to continue to pilot affairs based on their selfish agenda, especially judging from the failures the party recorded in the recent past and the attendant consequences. Expressing concerns over the silence of party members, the group said: “While events of the past have vindicated all of the concerns we raised, it is to our dismay that majority of the party leaders kept mute over all that was happening in the party; and when some of them finally decided to speak, it was only to announce their personal ambition of wanting to become the presidential flagbearer of the party.”

