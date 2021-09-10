Presidential Amnesty: ‘Dikio has surpassed his predecessors’

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide yesterday revealed that since the interim Coordinator of Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP), Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), took over the helms of affairs of the office, he has been able to pursue the programme in a direction that is very pleasing to the stakeholders of the region.

The IYC in a statement signed by its spokesperson, Ebilade Ekerefe, in Yenagoa lauded Dikio for his constant engagements with stakeholders in the region, noting it was a clear departure from previous administrations. The council said the amnesty programme had a template, which it said the previous coordinators of the programme did not really pursue.

IYC called on President Muhammadu Buhari to confirm Dikio as the substantive coordinator of the scheme, saying that he had so far surpassed the expectations of youths and other stakeholders in the region. The statement reads in part; “For us, Dikio has done beyond the expectations of many persons, especially taking into consideration those who have manned that office in recent times. He has been able to stabilise the programme and many stakeholders are very pleased with his strategies.”

