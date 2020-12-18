Presidential Amnesty pledges commitment to beneficiaries’ welfare

The Interim Administrator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Col. Milland Dixon Dikio (rtd), has reiterated the commitment of the programme to provide quality empowerment packages for beneficiaries. In a statement made available to New Telegraph, the administrator said it would reduce the ex-agitators’ dependence on the monthly N65, 000 stipends and give them a decent and more sustainable means of livelihood.

It noted that the clarification had become necessary due to the recent calls for the payment of non-statutory allowances such as the Transitional Safety Allowance (TSA). The statement signed by his Special Assistant Media, Nneotaobase Egbe, explained that the TSA was not statutorily provided for and therefore, not captured in the budget provided by the Presidency. The Transitional Safety Allowance was a direct payment made by the then Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Chairman, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Hon. Kingsley Kuku, who got the approval from the Federal Executive Council to pay ex-agitators who hadbeen disarmed, and on their way out of the disarmament centres.

The payment was made for the purpose of transportation, accommodation and to cushion the social effects at that time for the ex-agitators transitioning from the creeks to residences within and outside their respective communities. It reads: “This TSA payment was a one-off to all ex-agitators documented in batches in 2010, 2013 and 2014 and was not captured or documented as a recurrent annual payment.

