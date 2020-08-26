News

Presidential Amnesty students give FG 7-day ultimatum

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe Yenagoa Comments Off on Presidential Amnesty students give FG 7-day ultimatum

Presidential Amnesty students, under the aegis of the National Association of Presidential Amnesty Students (NAPAS) yesterday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and Presidential Amnesty Programme over non-payment of their outstanding allowances.

 

This was contained in a communique issued in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, at the end of their joint meeting with the Niger Delta Students’ Union Government (NIDSUG) and the Coalition of Unpaid PAP Students.

 

The students, however, threatened after the expiration of the ultimatum on Tuesday, September 2 to block the East-West Road for 72 hours and embark on national protest to disrupt the operations of all multinational oil and gas assets and firms in the Niger Delta region aside from other future actions planned to press home their demands.

 

The communique signed by NAPAS President, Somina Igani; NIDSUG, Emieye Romeo; Unpaid PAP Students, Gabriel Zuobai, and NAPAS Secretary, Ayibaemi Bekeobiri said that the protest would target NCDMB, NDDC, NNPC, SPDC, Belema Oil, Chevron, LNG and other flow stations, among others.

 

Other demands by the groups include the appointment of a competent Niger Delta person as Coordinator of PAP, a fresh opportunity for students deprived of online verification, restructuring of PAP and addressing the fears over the scrapping of the programme.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Reps query power ministry over N7bn extra-budgetary spending

Posted on Author Philip Nyam, Abuja

The House of Representatives Monday alleged that the Federal Ministry of Power was involved in an extra budgetary spending to the tune of N7 billion. The House also queried the alleged deposit N2 billion in Aso Savings and Loans Plc by the ministry in 2013 without any record provided to the office of the Auditor […]
News

Amnesty International’s campaign against peace in Nigeria

Posted on Author Our Reporters

International human rights organization, Amnesty International just overdid itself in its campaign to undermine peace in Nigeria. With its latest hatchet job, a report titled “NIGERIA: Government failings leave rural communities at the mercy of gunmen”, the organization has erased the last doubt as to whether it will put up the pretext of being impartial. […]
News

FUOYE’s VCship: ASUU protests discriminatory selection process

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Akure zone, yesterday tackled outgoing Vice-Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Prof. Kayode Soremekun for allegedly breaching the institution’s rules in the selection of a new Vice-Chancellor for the institution.   Specifically, ASUU accused Soremekun of clandestine moves to plant his stooge as successor following a purported advertorial […]

%d bloggers like this: