Presidential Amnesty students give FG 7-day ultimatum

Presidential Amnesty students, under the aegis of the National Association of Presidential Amnesty Students (NAPAS) yesterday issued a seven-day ultimatum to the Federal Government and Presidential Amnesty Programme over non-payment of their outstanding allowances.

This was contained in a communique issued in Yenagoa, Bayelsa State capital, at the end of their joint meeting with the Niger Delta Students’ Union Government (NIDSUG) and the Coalition of Unpaid PAP Students.

The students, however, threatened after the expiration of the ultimatum on Tuesday, September 2 to block the East-West Road for 72 hours and embark on national protest to disrupt the operations of all multinational oil and gas assets and firms in the Niger Delta region aside from other future actions planned to press home their demands.

The communique signed by NAPAS President, Somina Igani; NIDSUG, Emieye Romeo; Unpaid PAP Students, Gabriel Zuobai, and NAPAS Secretary, Ayibaemi Bekeobiri said that the protest would target NCDMB, NDDC, NNPC, SPDC, Belema Oil, Chevron, LNG and other flow stations, among others.

Other demands by the groups include the appointment of a competent Niger Delta person as Coordinator of PAP, a fresh opportunity for students deprived of online verification, restructuring of PAP and addressing the fears over the scrapping of the programme.

