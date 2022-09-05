News Top Stories

Presidential Campaign: Panic in APC over Osinbajo, Lawan, Amaechi, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede Comment(0)

The seeming non-committal posture of some presidential aspirants of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) towards the activities of the party’s presidential standard-bearer, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, is gradually becoming a source of concern to the party’s hierarchy, New Telegraph can authoritatively report.

According to multiple sources within the party, the ‘coldness’ of some key stakeholders, especially some former presidential aspirants like Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan; former Minister of Transport, Rotimi Amaechi; Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, among others, to the party’s runup to the 2023 polls, is a crack that the party must urgently mend.

 

Tinubu, the party’s presidential standard-bearer, defeated former Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi; Vice President Yemi Osinbajo and 12 others to clinch the sole ticket at the presidential primary which was held at the Eagle Square, Abuja on June 7.

After the primary, Tinubu immediately visited some of the defeated aspirants, including Osinbajo, Amaechi, Lawan, but they appeared indifferent to some of the party’s activities thereby fuelling reports of not being in sync with Tinubu’s presidential bid.

However, it was averred in some quarters within the party that Tinubu and the APC did not really appease and consult some of the frontline aspirants and their supporters after the contest, especially on the choice of his running mate and the composition of the presidential campaign team, but rather preferred to be running the show with northern APC governors.

A purported reconciliation meeting between Tinubu and the 22 other presidential aspirants fixed for last week Wednesday was aborted about 24-hours to the parley amidst reports of a lukewarm response from those invited.

In a statement issued by one of the aspirants and convener of the aborted roundtable, Dr Nicolas Felix, he said the now postponed meeting was to address the disturbing gulf between the candidate, the aggrieved aspirants and the effects on the ruling party ahead of the kick-off of the campaign.

In the aftermath of the presidential primary, VP Osinbajo, who placed third, has not commented on the election, but Amaechi, who resigned his position as Transport Minister to contest the election, alleged that some delegates were induced with money to vote at the primary.

Amaechi made the allegation at an event in July to mark the 60th birthday of Eugene Ogu, the General Overseer of Abundant Life Evangel Mission in Port Harcourt.

The former governor who was the runner-up at the presidential primary, said: “God should save the ordinary Nigerian because they are the problem. Those who voted at the APC primary, who are they? The ordinary Nigerian. The small money they got solved their immediate problems.”

Urging for a common front ahead of the 2023 election, Director General of the APC Presidential Campaign Council and Plateau State Governor, Mr. Simeon Lalong, gave a hint that the party would appease all  aggrieved stakeholders in the party while speaking in Abuja last week during the unveiling of the Tinubu/Shettima Door- To-Door grassroots mobilisation campaign vehicles donated by the Northern APC State Assembly Speakers, President Muhammadu Buhari had recently told state governors, who are members of his party, APC, that his government would not interfere in the 2023 elections.

However, speaking with New Telegraph, a member of Tinubu’s kitchen cabinet, who prefers to be anonymous, said the APC presidential candidate is in good terms with VP Osinbajo, Amaechi, Lawan, among other stakeholders in the party, adding that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has not yet declared the campaign process open.

He said: “There is no need heating up the polity over nothing. Asiwaju is in contact and touch with Osinbajo, Amaechi and others. Our party is one and Asiwaju has specialised tasks for all those you mentioned. Of course, the party is mulling setting up a reconciliation team that will address every known and unknown animosity.

“I know when the campaign starts later this month, VP Osinbajo will be the face of the party with the Christian community and Amaechi should lead the party in the South-south. We are poised for victory and all these talks of internal crisis are clearly unfounded. How can our vice president be against our party and his former principal?”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

K1 blazes trail with new EP Fuji the sound

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In another grand arrival of what he is known for, music icon and grandmaster of the Fuji music genre, King Wasiu Olasunkanmi Marshal has just proved it again that he is not just a leader but a trail blazer in the fuji music world with his latest effort aptly titled ‘Fuji The Sound’ This time […]
News

Africa records 63% jump in diseases spread from animals – WHO

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

Africa is facing a growing risk of outbreaks caused by zoonotic pathogens, such as the monkeypox virus which originated in animals and then switched species and infected humans. To this end, the World Health Organisation (WHO) Regional Director for Africa, Dr. Matshidiso Moeti, has said although, “infections originating in animals and then jumping to humans […]
News

EFCC witness contradicts self in ex-Minister, Turaki’s trial

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC)’s witness, Mr Umar Tahir, on Monday, contradicted himself in the ongoing trial of a former Minister in the President Goodluck Jonathan-led government, Taminu Turaki. The development occurred when Tahir, who was a Senior Special Assistant (SSA) on Islamic Affairs in the same government, was being cross-examined by […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica