Presidential candidates acting childishly by engaging in verbally attacks, says Baba-Ahmed

Dr. Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is the Director, Publicity and Advocacy of the Northern Elders Forum (NEF). In this interview with OLAOLU OLADIPO, he appraised the ongoing campaign activities of gladiators jostling for various political offices. Specifically, he expressed sadness over ongoing schism between the top two candidates, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and that of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), saying they have lowered the bar in terms of how they and their aides have continued to use verbal attacks on one another. Excerpts:

The general elections are a few months away, as a stakeholder in the Nigerian project, what is your assessment of the buildup leading to the poll?

INEC is doing well. By all standards, they are doing well. They have pulled through a lot of reforms in terms of technology and capacity. I believe that INEC has sufficient integrity to earn the trust of all Nigerians. If INEC can be supported to organize an election by improving the environment for credible elections, I think the country will benefit tremendously from what INEC has done.

INEC needs to be supported continuously by all Nigerians. When we support INEC, it would discourage the tendency of some politicians to discredit the aspect of introducing the right processes and technology that would aid INEC to deliver credible polls. That in itself has removed the tendency of Nigerians to cast doubt on the integrity of the election. Any move to discredit the process leading to this election at this stage is subversive and should be discouraged.

The gladiators themselves who have been campaigning across the nooks and crannies of the country for the past few months, if you are to appraise the rallies and campaign activities so far, what is your general impression?

Well, it is the same Nigerian thing, this is the time for candidates to go round to sell themselves to the people and we are allowed to question them too. Those who attend those rallies are really not party members or voters. There are a lot of people buying attendance. This is a Nigerian thing but Nigerians don’t tend to attach much importance to manifestos. They look at the crowd but only that most of these crowds are rented and bought. That is not for me a critical issue. The critical issue is the unfortunate descent of the campaigns to the levels where abuses and insults are traded. This is very unfortunate. Politicians are setting a low standard for this country. They are diverting attention from the possibility that candidates will continue to espouse their plans, programmes and visions for the country. I think they should stop. They are undermining the security of the country. They are sending signals to Nigerians that retorting to violence is right. We have to worry about whether they deserve to lead the country at this critical time.

Are you saying the candidates have not really addressed the problems plaguing the country since they commenced campaigns?

They have all released their manifestos, they have granted interviews. They have even gone to foreign countries to speak to us. They have attended a series of sessions at Chatham House. They have gone everywhere. As far as addressing Nigerians are concerned they have all gone through the formal process. This is a very long campaign period which is very much unprecedented in the history of the country. I think the politicians have underrated the length and the demands of the five month campaign period. Now it appears that they have ran out of ideas and strategies and the patience to explain to Nigerians what they intend to do. We are now falling back on language and body language and rhetorics that are purely dangerous for the country. These are dangerous to the electoral process. These are the kind of things that would eventually trigger election violence.

From what you’ve just said, are you in any way happy considering these brick bats between the candidates of the two major political parties and their spokesmen?

No responsible Nigerian will be happy to see people aspiring to lead us speak in a manner that is not very presidential. They even allow their aides and spokesperson to speak in a manner that does not justify their claims and qualification to lead this country. We shouldn’t just condemn what is going on, we should also insist that those who want to be president should exercise some influence over their spokespersons. They should lower these insults and abuses. I can tell you that nobody is happy with what is going between them. It is not healthy. We as Nigerians must and should condemn what is going on. I believe that whoever is contesting the office of president should exercise some form of control over their spokespersons. They should lower these insults and abuses. There is no way you emerge as the president because you are better at insulting people. We want ideas; we want to know what you are suggesting as the solutions to the problems plaguing the country. We are tired of people, responsible people behaving like children.

Is this a reflection on our inability to groom quality leaders as a people?

There are a lot of symptoms in the failure of the political process to deliver its promises to Nigerians. If these particular set of candidates cannot influence the way in which they are presented or their aides campaign to Nigerians except through abuses and insults that means that the political system of the country has degenerated since we had the last round of elections. Again, I go back to the issue, if you want to lead Nigeria, lead Nigeria with some level of responsibility and dignity, they should prevail on your spokespersons from issuing these abuses and insults. You are not setting the right standard for young Nigerians. You are not conducting yourself very well and if you are not the one doing it, then your spokespersons are not portraying you well. A good leader should have good spokespersons. A good leader must be able to make his points without saying terrible things about the opposition.

Many observers have expressed worries that the country has a very serious debt overhang that the country now has about N77trn debt compared to N7trn that this current government inherited from the one before it.

Are you in any way worried that the incoming government would be unable to deliver good governance? I think there are two issues right now, we need to know exactly what the country is owing. I mean we need information regarding the current debt portfolio. We have the right to know. What is going on in the CBN? What is the Federal Government owing? It is not a favour to us but an obligation?

How did we get to that level? Was any law or regulation violated? How is it possible that we are owing the CBN and our external creditor that much? We have the right to know and we deserve to know. With the skirmishes around the Governor of the Central Bank and a few other government agencies, I am very worried. That is the first one. The second part is that it would be a big problem for the new administration when it takes off.

Many of the candidates are talking of the possibility of removing oil subsidies because we need money to address basic needs be they social or infrastructure; to stabilize the Naira and improve the quality of lives of Nigerians. This should be a very serious problem for whoever would be taking over from the current government. This is the reason why we want the best amongst these people to emerge. Again, we go back to the issue that you cannot become the president of the country by insulting other candidates. We want you to tell us what you a

re going to do in specific areas of the country. The news we are hearing is that we owe; how are we owing and what are we owing?

Have seen any of the candidates who have impressed you in a way by speaking directly to the issues affecting the country?

They have all spoken about all the problems affecting the country. Again, we are evaluating what they are saying. We listen to what they say in the media and campaign rallies. We are reading their manifestos. We are engaging them one way or the other. We still have about five to six weeks to go before the general elections. We are doing very good work in evaluating the candidates.

Does that suggest that in the end, the NEF would eventually come out to endorse a candidate and recommend the same to Nigerians to vote for?

We don’t know what we would do in the end but we will say to Nigerians to know where we are interested in after the evaluation of all the candidates that have put themselves forward to be voted for by Nigerians. Where and when we need to speak, we will speak. We will advise Nigerians appropriately when the time comes.

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo recently endorsed Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party as his candidate for the Presidency. What is your reaction?

I don’t think I should comment on the action and decision of former President Obasanjo. I know him very well, if he believes that endorsing Peter Obi at this stage of the campaign is the best thing for Nigeria for both his vision for Nigeria and that of Peter Obi, so be it.

