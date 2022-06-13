Presidential candidates must undergo serious capacity, ability tests –Onitiri

Parties’ presidential candidates must undergo serious capacity, health and ability tests before the 2023 general elections to avoid future disaster, calamity and health challenges.

This suggestion was contained in a press statement issued in Lagos yesterday, by Lagos politician, activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri.

He warned: “If we must salvage our country from total collapse and looming disaster, Nigeria needs a world class administrator and visionary leader now, more than before.

“We earnestly need a good, agile and heathy president that can rescue us from imminent calamity.

“Therefore the next leader to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year should first and foremost undergo drug test to be conducted by the NDLEA to ascertain he is mentally fit and capable to manage the bad affairs we already found ourselves,” Onitiri emphasised.

He also recommended that Nigeria’s next president should undergo medical fitness to ascertain his ability, and should be physically capable to withstand the rigours, should be mentally alert for the enormous stress the job entails.

“The Economic and financial Crimes Commission should conduct a diligent integrity test on our incoming President, governors, national and states legislators to ensure we do not vote in fantastically corrupt individuals, so as not to worsen our already deplorable economic situation”, Onitiri stated.

He said Nigeria eagerly needs a selfless, de-tribalised, non-nepotic, non religious fanatic, and not a greedy undertaker and looter as president, adding that our incoming leaders should address us on their manifestos and how they intend to salvage Nigeria from imminent calamity.

“Above all, they must sign indemnity with the people of Nigeria to be loyal and to protect lives and property of citizens within a year of ascension to power, failing which a referendum should be conducted to remove them from power” Onitiri advised.

Other suggestions by him include signing a pact with Nigerians by the incoming president to discard, within two years, the alleged the “obnoxious 1999 constitution”, and inaugurate the 2014 constitutional review reports. “Alternatively, he should take us back to the 1964 regional structure.”

Onitiri called for restructuring of the country, in view of the “lopsidedness of the present warped constitution that could not guarantee justice, equity and fairplay to the various tribes that make up Nigeria, causing the loud agitations and clamour for self-determination.

“We desperately need a proper, urgent restructuring of the country where every member will have a sense of belonging to develop at their own pace.

“With the above conditions and others, our incoming president and governors must sign a pact with Nigerians. It is no longer business as usual where politicians feel politics is about self-enrichment and money-making venture.

“The year 2023 elections must be absolutely for service to the nation. We must get it right this time around, as we cannot afford to fail our heroes past and our children yet unborn. We have no country we can call our own.

“No more politics of stomach infrastructure. We urge all Nigerians to carefully select their leaders in 2023. No more money politics. Our mumu don do. O to gee! We must eradicate poverty in our land”, Onitiri counselled.

He appealed to all Nigerians not to sell their votes for whatever reason. He also urged them to procure their PVCs to enable them participate in the incoming elections.

“You cannot afford to stay aloof in 2023; we are all stakeholders in the Nigerian project. This country, Nigeria belongs to us all”, he added.

