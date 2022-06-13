News

Presidential candidates must undergo serious capacity, ability tests –Onitiri

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Parties’ presidential candidates must undergo serious capacity, health and ability tests before the 2023 general elections to avoid future disaster, calamity and health challenges.  

This suggestion was contained in a press statement issued in Lagos yesterday, by Lagos politician, activist and critic, Chief Adesunbo Onitiri.

He warned: “If we must salvage our country from total collapse and looming disaster, Nigeria needs a world class administrator and visionary leader now, more than before.  

“We earnestly need a good, agile and heathy president that can rescue us from imminent calamity. 

“Therefore the next leader to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year should first and foremost undergo drug test to be conducted by the NDLEA to ascertain he is mentally fit and capable to manage the bad affairs we already found ourselves,” Onitiri emphasised. 

He also recommended that Nigeria’s next president should undergo medical fitness to ascertain his ability, and should be physically capable to withstand the rigours, should be mentally alert for the enormous stress the job entails.

“The Economic and financial Crimes Commission should conduct a diligent integrity test on our incoming President, governors, national and states legislators to ensure we do not vote in fantastically corrupt individuals, so as not to worsen our already deplorable economic situation”, Onitiri stated. 

He said Nigeria eagerly needs a selfless, de-tribalised, non-nepotic, non religious fanatic, and not a greedy undertaker and looter as president, adding that our incoming leaders should address us on their manifestos and how they intend to salvage Nigeria from imminent calamity.

“Above all, they must sign indemnity with the people of Nigeria to be loyal and to protect lives and property of citizens within a year of ascension to power,  failing which a referendum should be conducted to remove them from power” Onitiri advised.

Other suggestions by him include signing a pact with Nigerians by the incoming president to discard, within two years, the alleged the “obnoxious 1999 constitution”, and inaugurate the 2014 constitutional review reports. “Alternatively, he should take us back to the 1964 regional structure.”

Onitiri called for restructuring of the  country, in view of the “lopsidedness of the present warped constitution that could not guarantee justice, equity and fairplay to the various tribes that make up Nigeria, causing the loud agitations and clamour for self-determination.

“We desperately need a proper,  urgent restructuring of the country where every member will have a sense of belonging to develop at their own pace. 

“With the above conditions and others, our incoming president and governors must sign a pact with Nigerians. It is no longer business as usual where politicians feel politics is about self-enrichment and money-making venture. 

“The year 2023 elections must be absolutely for service to the nation. We must get it right this time around, as we cannot afford to fail our heroes past and our children yet unborn. We have no country we can call our own. 

“No more politics of stomach infrastructure.  We urge all Nigerians to carefully select their leaders in 2023. No more  money politics. Our mumu don do. O to gee! We must eradicate poverty in our land”, Onitiri counselled. 

He appealed to all Nigerians not to sell their votes for whatever reason. He also urged them to procure their PVCs to enable them participate in the incoming elections. 

“You cannot afford to stay aloof in 2023; we are all stakeholders in the Nigerian project. This country, Nigeria belongs to us all”, he added. 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Carbon emissions: FG pledges support for electric vehicle manufacturing

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

In its determination to reduce carbon emissions, the Federal Government has indicated its readiness to support manufacturers of electric vehicles. It also said at least 30, 000 youths were being offered training in mechatronics. The Director-General, National Automotive Design and Development and Development Council (NADDC), Mr. Jelani Aliyu, made the disclosures in a lecture he […]
News

Kalu cautions political class against hate speech

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has urged Nigerians to be steadfast, patriotic and optimistic in the New Year.   While applauding the citizenry for their continued support for President Muhammadu Buhari, he cautioned the political class against inflammatory utterances capable of polarising the country.   Kalu […]
News

Enugu 2023: Ugwuanyi now leader of Ebeano

Posted on Author Kenneth Ofoma ENUGU

Politics of 2023 may have kicked off in Enugu State yesterday, as members of the powerful ‘Ebeano Political Family’, a structure founded by the former governor of the state, Sen. Chimaroke Nnamani, formally handed over the leadership of the group to Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, with a mandate to decide who succeeds him.   The group, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica