Presidential candidates should publicly declare assets –Adebayo

The Presidential Candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prince Adewole Adebayo, has challenged presidential candidates of all the political parties taking part in the 2023 elections to publicly declare their assets ahead of the polls. Adebayo, who made the call yesterday during a chat with journalists in Abuja, said that in line with the principle of transparency, a good presidential candidate must first disclose his assets for public scrutiny before getting into ofice. He said that by joining the presidential race, he had sworn to make a difference by doing things differently and halting all negative practices associated with governance.

