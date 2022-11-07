Presidential Debate: Okowa Outshines Others, Showed Class – Dele Momodu

The Director of Strategic Communications of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council, Chief Dele Momodu, has described the performance of the party’s Vice Presidential candidate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa (CON), as top notch and very Presidential.

Dr Okowa who is the Governor of Delta state represented the PDP’s Presidential candidate, H.E Atiku Abubakar (GCON), at the Presidential Town-hall meeting organized by Arise TV media in Abuja last night.

Momodu noted that the VP candidate demonstrated excellent knowledge of the Akitu/Okowa programs and reeled them out while proffering strategic answers to questions thrown at him by the panelists.

“We are lucky to have Governor Okowa as our VP candidate and Nigerians can now see why H.E Atiku Abubakar picked him as his running mate. It was not a fluke.

“He not only sold our recovery plan, he gave practical solutions to issues. You can see how he comported himself to the admiration of Nigerians when some supporters of other parties became virulent . We also saw how he reminded the Presidential candidate of the Labour Party, former Governor Peter Obi that up until May, he was a member and presidential aspirant of the PDP.

“Ours is a campaign to recover Nigeria and at every opportunity, we do not forget to sell this to Nigerians. This was what Dr Okowa did yesterday. We look forward to other engaging sessions like this and we at PDP are ready. We don’t shy away from debates unlike others,” Mr Momodu said.

