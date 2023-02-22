Presidential Election: Can opinion polls determine outcome?

Ahead of this weekend’s presidential election, ANAYO EZUGWU x-rays results of the different opinion polls released by groups and organisations, both locally and internationally, and the impact their conclusions would have on the outcome of the election

For the first time since Nigeria returned to civil rule in 1999, the forthcoming presidential election is likely to be a threehorse race between the All Progressives Congress (APC), Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP). With the election coming up in a few days, political analysts and opinion polls are finding it difficult to narrow the victory to any particular political party or candidate.

Even the ruling APC is not sure of victory with the level of disaffection and suffering in the country occasioned by the unending fuel scarcity and unavailability of naira notes across the nation. Despite these obvious facts, groups and organisations that conducted opinion polls have released reports projecting how the parties would fair in the February 25 presidential election.

The groups and organisations have projected the three leading candidates to win the election with many of them favouring the presidential candidate of LP, Peter Obi, ahead of his APC and PDP counterparts, Aswiaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Atiku Abubakar, respectively over reasons best known to them.

However, the outcomes of the opinion polls have been challenged by many analysts and supporters of the candidates, which the reports did not favour. Despite the reactions, the question over effectiveness of the polls has not been resolved. Since opinion poll was introduced in the electioneering process of the country, it has not been scientifically proven that the outcome of the polls has any influence on the process except on some instances.

For instance, in 2011, some of the polls projected that former President Goodluck Jonathan would win the election and it turned out that it materialized as projected. In 2015, some of them stick with President Jonathan to win re-election ahead of Muhammadu Buhari but Jonathan lost the election to the incumbent president.

Likewise, in 2019, some of them favoured Buhari while many projected that Atiku of the PDP would win the election because of the perceived failure of the ruling APC but the PDP lost the election to APC with over two million votes.

There are also concerns that the methodology involved in conduct of polls in Nigeria makes their results unreliable given the difficulty of sampling a nation of 200 million people and factoring in rigging, which has marred almost every voting process in the country. it is against this backdrop that the opinion polls for the forthcoming presidential election are not far from the same concern considering the sampling size of all the polls conducted so far.

None of the groups and organisations sampled one per cent of Nigeria’s population or even come close in their sample size considering the level of illiteracy and exposure of many Nigerians to some of the technological applications used in conducting the polls.

ANAP polls

For instance, the recent survey commissioned by ANAP Foundation, conducted by NOI Polls Limited (NOIPolls) and released on February 15, stated that only 2,000 people participated in the poll, which maintained Obi as the candidate to succeed President Buhari.

The foundation published two polls last year, which showed the LP standard bearer as the most favourable candidate. In the latest poll, 21 per cent of participants said they have decided to vote for Obi, over 13 per cent said they would vote for Tinubu and 10 per cent in favour of Atiku. Like the previous polls, Rabiu Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria’s People Party (NNPP) is a lone outsider trailing by three per cent.

ANAP said a total of 53 per cent of respondents were either undecided or refused to answer, according to a statement by ANAP. Obi’s eight per cent lead is significant but not sufficient to separate him from the pack. ANAP’s poll said the gender split of undecided voters shows that 27 per cent of women are undecided versus 18 per cent of male registered voters.

The percentage of registered voters and/or voters with their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC) is as follows in each of the zones – 96 per cent in the North East, 93 per cent in the North West and South East respectively. The survey said slightly lower voter registration percentages were recorded in the North Central with 92 per cent, South West with 89 per cent and South-South with 88 per cent. Also, maximum voter participation across the 6 Geopolitical Zones, now ranges within a narrow band of 88-96 per cent.

Meanwhile, nine per cent of respondents said religion would affect the choice of candidates while 87 per cent responded that their choices were not being influenced by religion. In the same vein, seven per cent responded in the affirmative to ethnicity affecting their choice of candidates while 89 per cent responded that their choices were not influenced by ethnicity. The data summarises the top five rea

sons why voters are more inclined to vote in the forthcoming elections, as follows: the need to tackle insecurity (36 per cent); inflation (26 per cent); unemployment (11 per cent); poverty alleviation (6 per cent); and Education (five per cent).

Bloomberg poll

Similarly, a recent opinion survey by the global business and economic news platform, Bloomberg News, projected Obi as the leading runner ahead of the election. In the poll conducted by Premise Data Corp for Bloomberg News, Obi was the preferred choice of the respondents ahead of Tinubu and Atiku. The poll result showed that the LP candidate garnered 66 per cent of the 93 per cent of respondents’ votes.

The candidates of the two parties that have ruled Nigeria since the restoration of democracy in 1999 finished in a distant second and third. Tinubu obtained 18 per cent of the decided voters and Atiku tallied 10 per cent. Obi scored a slightly higher 72 per cent among decided respondents in an earlier Premise poll that was released by Bloomberg in September last year as the official election campaign kicked off.

“San Francisco-based Premise polled 2,384 Nigerians from January 26 to February 4 via a smartphone app.

Submissions were selected from quotas developed by age, gender, and location across the country’s six geopolitical zones, the company said. Results were then weighted against the original quotas to ensure national representation,” Bloomberg News said. Bloomberg reports further on the latest poll result: “While Obi’s campaign has generated a momentum that the two established forces in Nigerian politics were not expecting, the ruling All Progressives Congress and main opposition Peoples Democratic Party insist that he cannot triumph on February 25.

They say his appeal is too thinly spread across the country’s states and have derided polling that has almost universally put the candidate of the much smaller Labour Party in the first place.”

Stears poll

Apart from ANAP and Bloomberg News surveys, Lagos-based media and data company, Stears, has also projected that Obi would win if many Nigerian voters vote on election day. The poll is the largest public opinion electoral poll on the 2023 elections with 6,220 Nigerians polled. The poll projected that Tinubu will emerge victorious in a low voter turnout scenario.

According to Stears, the poll sample was randomly stratified by state and gender to mirror the distribution of registered voters in Nigeria. All 36 states and the FCT were polled.

The sample size and breakdown also enable Stears to provide statistically valid predictions at the state level, a unique feature of the 2023 electoral polls made available to the public.

A simple analysis shows that Obi was the preferred winner with 27 per cent of all votes cast in his favour, ahead of Tinubu (15 per cent) and Atiku (12 per cent). The head of intelligence and co-founder of Stears, Michael Famoroti, said it will be hard to draw definite conclusions without examining the large portion of respondents who do not provide a candidate preference. This category of voters makes up almost 50 per cent of poll results conducted in the past.

“Where other polls have been inconclusive due to the large share of silent voters, Stears’ proprietary model is able to provide answers by predicting the most likely candidate for silent voters,” he said. The Stears proprietary model predicts likely voting patterns for voters who will not willingly divulge the candidate they want to vote for. By deploying the model, Stears is able to provide a comprehensive forecast of the 2023 Presidential elections.

A predictive model helps to make sense of electoral polling data by removing the likelihood of eliminating a substantial portion of voters who declined to reveal their preferred presidential candidate. To buttress this, Stears cited an example of voters in the South East who are most willing to disclose who their preferred candidate is. However, women generally are reluctant to reveal their choice.

“We started with Stears Elections, an open data project designed to organise Nigeria’s election data. In 2019, we built Nigeria’s first realtime election database, and now in 2023, Stears Elections is the most granular way to track all live election results for the Presidential, Gubernatorial, National Assembly, and State Houses of Assembly elections.

Ahead of a pivotal moment for the country, there is no better time to apply our analytics expertise to our proprietary election polling data,” Stears CEO, Preston Ideh, said.

June Group/CASSA study

In another development, the interim report of a study led by Dr. Oludare Ogunlana of June Group Research and Council for African Security Affairs (CASA) with other Intelligence practitioners in the United States, Europe, and Nigeria, projected that Atiku as a potential winner of the election.

The outcome of the study rated Atiku higher than other candidates from APC, Labour Party and NNPP, using four key variables: political geography, Religion, Resources, and Class. According to the report, “the study’s scope is limited to observing political actors and interviews with stakeholders in organisations from across six zones of Nigeria and the Nigerians in the Diaspora: political leaders, women groups, religious organisations, civil societies, trade unions, and youth organisations.

In each interview, we focused on five areas: the personality of the candidates, ethnic influence, religion, and power of incumbency, voters’ behaviour, emotions’ role, political socialisation, and tolerance of diversity of political views.” According to the report, the study that started in May 2022 accurately predicted the outcome of the PDP and APC primaries and the emergence of Aiku and Tinubu as candidates for their respective parties. It read in part: “We identified where the political influencers, religious leaders, organisations, and Nigerians in the Diaspora stood with the voting president in February 2023 and how it aligned to victory for each candidate.

In addition, we gathered data from facilitated workshops and interactive survey sessions with Nigerian political thought leaders, which include lawyers, political activists, and former and current serving political office holders. “While we respect various polls that have put a particular candidate as the preferred candidate to win the election, we state that data alone does not speak for itself significantly when such data is based on manipulation and sectional polling.

The result of every data must be put into context, including understanding the people, culture, pattern, geographical spread of the platform, and historical antecedents.

“In conclusion, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar is expected to garner 64 per cent from the three zones in the North, rake 45 per cent from the South-South region where his running mates come from, acquire 37 per cent from the South-East with 27 per cent from the South-West, which is the stronghold of the APC candidate.”

GLD poll

Another poll conducted by Guardians of Leadership and Democracy (GLD) a pro-democracy group with a focus on leadership, good governance, sustainable democracy, innovation and human capital development, put Atiku in the clear lead over three other top contenders for the presidential job. Many respondents to the poll conducted (online and offline) across diverse categories of Nigerians, according to GLD, projected Atiku to win the presidential election.

The Executive Secretary of GLD, Robert Ebelo, said the emergence of Atiku as the presidential candidate of the PDP altered earlier projections of the possibility of the next president emerging from the southern part of the country. He explained in a statement that most of the respondents from the North picked Atiku over other candidates. The statement added that straw polls are not scientific polls but they represent opinion at a given time and are subject to change.

In the North-West geopolitical zone, which comprises the seven states of Sokoto, Zamfara, Kano, Kaduna, Katsina, Kebbi and Jigawa, with a total of 22.67 million registered voters, most of the respondents picked Atiku over others. The candidate of the NNPP, Kwankwaso, came closest to Atiku in the zone.

“Our findings showed that despite repeated pleas for people not to allow issues of religion and ethnicity to determine how they vote, most of the respondents still consider religion and ethnicity as very strong factors that would determine who they vote for.

“In the South-West with 18.3 million registered voters, Labour Party candidate, Peter Obi, and his All Progressives Congress (APC) counterpart, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu showed clear strength with Tinubu slightly edging Obi. The zone which comprises Lagos, Ogun, Osun, Oyo, Ekiti and Ondo is perceived to be the stronghold of Tinubu.

The PDP placed third behind APC and Labour Party in the zone. “This again confirms that ethnicity would be a major determinant in the voting pattern in the forthcoming election. The same trend showed in the Southeast where Peter Obi hails from. The straw poll showed Peter Obi in the clear lead but Atiku and his PDP also showed a huge presence in the zone.

In the Northeast, Atiku’s zone, the Atiku- Okowa ticket was dominant on the scale with more respondents picking Atiku ahead of the Tinubu-Shettima ticket. “In the North-Central, the poll projected a balance of strength between Atiku-Okowa and Tinubu-Shettima tickets.

However, in the South-south, which is traditionally a PDP stronghold and the zone of Atiku’s running mate, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa, the Atiku- Okowa ticket was in the clear lead; followed by Peter Obi and his Labour Party,” Ebelo explained.

NHRC poll

On another hand, the Nigerian Human Rights Community (NHRC), projected that Tinubu will win the February 25 presidential election. In its opinion poll, the NHRC said Tinubu holds a magnificent lead and is on course to win the poll.

The Secretary-General of NHRC, Taiwo Adeleye, said the poll was conducted in collaboration with several consultants and that it took the researchers six months to conduct, the results of which were compiled and analysed by experts.

Adeleye said the aim of the poll is to determine the fears and aspirations of voters across party lines towards the general election. He stated that the data collection and analysis focused on registered party members with their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), which comprise men, women, youths and people living with disabilities.

He said: “To get the truest reflection of the people’s opinions, Digital reasoning was professional and objective in conducting this exercise. Respondents were selected from each of the 36 states including the FCT. A total of 19,365 questionnaires were administered in all the LGAs of the federation.”

Adeleye said out of the 19,365 respondents interviewed, 7940 (41 per cent) are voting for the candidate of the APC while others prefer PDP, 5035 (26 per cent); LP, 4067 (21 per cent) and NNPP, 1743 (nine per cent) and that the other parties candidates collectively got 1162 (six per cent) of the respondents.

“The poll also confirm a two-horse race for the second position between Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, while Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came a distant fourth as all other contestants together scored an insignificant total.

“It is worth noting that Tinubu’s lead in the four of the most populous states with the highest number of voters in Lagos, Kano, Oyo and Borno may have contributed to his lead. Tinubu’s lead is sizeable but not unassailable in Kebbi, Bauchi, Katsina, Plateau and River States because as of January 2023, the largest concentration of undecided voters resides in these states and there is a rising disaffection with the ruling party in the states.

Therefore, these states are battlegrounds yet to be conquered,” he said. Adeleye noted that given the details in the work and the heterogeneous nature of respondents there is an indication that the forthcoming presidential election is between three major candidates of the APC, PDP and LP parties with Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC as the most dominant and widely accepted candidate followed by Atiku Abubakar of PDP and Peter Obi of LP.

“It is worthy of note, however, that the grey states (Rivers, Kebbi, Bauchi, Plateau and Kastina) which house largely undecided voters and indifferent incumbent governors who are too close to call could sway the outcome in favour of the presidential candidate who is able to harness their voting strength,” he said.

EiE/SBM survey

Similarly, survey carried out by a civil society organization, Enough Is Enough (EiE) and a research firm, SBM Intelligence, predicted a possible victory for Tinubu.

The survey report carried out among 11,534 respondents across the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) projected the APC candidate to win popular votes in the major states across the South-West and North-West.

According the report, this however, depends on the voters’ turnout in the two regions. The report also refused to rule out the first presidential election run-off in the country’s history with the duo of Atiku and Obi projected to win 25 per cent of votes in at least 24 states. It also expected the APC to win 60 seats in the Senate with the remaining 48 going to the PDP.

The report read: “The path to Aso Rock has been riddled with permutations and scenario planning primarily because, for the first time since the era of parliamentary democracy in the 1960s, there are three competitive political blocs, broadly distributed along the eastern, northern, and western regional divides with a smattering of swing states where they must compete for absolute votes and vote share. Unfortunately, there isn’t as much interest in the down-ballot races.

“Turnout will increase in the elections, but some states will experience a low turnout. Peter Obi and Atiku Abubakar will score 25 per cent in at least 24 states. Depending on turnout in Kano, Lagos, and a few other states in the NW and SW, Bola Tinubu could win the popular vote, setting Nigeria up for a runoff election for the first time ever.

“The APC could win 60 seats in the Senate, while the PDP may win 46 seats, leaving a margin of three seats which could go either way or could be taken by third parties. In the House, we believe that the APC may lose its majority and win 160 seats, and the PDP may win 185 seats, leaving 15 seats to go either way or to smaller parties.”

Notwithstanding the projections by the groups and organisations, Nigerians are anxiously waiting to elect the next president of the country and only time will tell whether these opinion polls are credible or Ideh Ogunlana politically motivated.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...