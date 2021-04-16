Presidential election: Nobody can undermine Rivers’ votes – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said that anybody that wanted to be president of Nigeria in 2023 would also need to secure votes in the state to combine with either Kano or Lagos to emerge victorious. He said Rivers pivotal position in the country, established its importance in the political scheme of the country, stressing that nobody would be allowed to undermine it. Wike, who spoke at the grand finale of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Local Government Election Campaign that was held in Ulakwo in Etche Local Government Area of the state, noted that no state had given the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, votes like Rivers.

He said: “I keep telling the PeoplesDemocraticParty (PDP) that no state has given more votes to the party than Rivers. “And it is only in Rivers, in the whole of South-South, that the All Progressives Congress (APC) didn’t get 25 per cent votes in 2019 general election. We thought them a lesson. “In Nigeria, nobody wins the presidency if you didn’t win either Rivers and Lagos or Kano and Lagos together. Rivers is not a state anybody can joke with. Some states went to negotiate with them. Rivers didn’t do it.”

Like this: Like Loading...