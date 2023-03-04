Presidential Election: The big let-down

After days of waiting with bated breaths into the wee hours of Wednesday, March 2, Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof Mahmood Yakubu, finally answered the question that millions of Nigerians had been waiting to hear: the winner of the election conducted on Saturday. And the answer was Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC). Tinubu, a former governor of Lagos State, had defied all the odds to first secure his party’s nomination at last June’s National Convention in Abuja to triumph over 17 others who had eyed the nation’s top job. In fulfilling his life-long ambition to rule the world’s most populated black nation, the 70-year-old former senator secured 8,794,726 (or 36.61%) of the votes cast. Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, a former Vice President and the candidate of the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), came second with 6,984,520 (29.07%), while Mr Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) did impressively in placing third polling 6,101,533 (25.4%). A former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Kwankwaso finished fourth with 1,496,687 (6.23%) votes. Incidentally, the combined tally of the remaining 14 candidates was barely 2.7 per cent or just 648,474 votes. Speaking after watching the announcement at the APC’s Presidential Campaign Council headquarters in Abuja, a clearly elated Tinubu mouthed all the right words promising to be president of all Nigeria. “My fellow Nigerians, I am profoundly humbled that you have elected me to serve as the 16th President of our beloved Republic. This is a shining moment in the life of any man and an affirmation of our democratic existence. From my heart, I say thank you. “Whether you are Batified, Atikulated, Obidient, Kwankwasiyya, or have any other political affiliation, you voted for a better, more hopeful nation and I thank you for your participation and dedication to our democracy. “You decided to place your trust in the democratic vision of a Nigeria founded on shared prosperity and one nurtured by the ideals of unity, justice, peace and tolerance. Renewed hope has dawned in Nigeria.” Tinubu also called for reconciliation with his opponents. “I take this opportunity to appeal to my fellow contestants to let us team up together. It is the only nation we have. It is one country and we must build it together,” he said in a televised speech to the nation. He said that they had the right to challenge the results in court, but added that the lapses in the election “were relatively few in number and were immaterial to affect the outcome of this election.” While I must doff my hat to the winner, whose emi lo kan (“it’s my turn”) phrase during a campaign stop-over in Abeokuta, the Ogun State, last year made headline news around the world. However, one must also point out that the performance of the electoral umpire was a big let-down. In the run-up to last Saturday, the expectations of millions of Nigerians were at an all-time high to the start of the election sequence, which kicked off with the Presidential and National Assembly polls. This was undoubtedly heightened by the promise of those saddled with ensuring that the exercise went smoothly ready to make this one of the best in recent memory. Sixteen days before the exercise the chief umpire, Prof Yakubu, was at the State House to brief members of the Federal Executive Council on his preparedness for the poll, which had captivated the attention of the wider world. Even though many had harboured fears that the scarcity of cash and petrol could impact negatively the polls, the INEC chairman was still upbeat about putting on a successful exercise. Incidentally, the 61-year-old Professor of Political History and International Studies, who assumed office on November 9, 2015, had consistently harped on how the Commission had learnt from the flaws noticed after previous exercises to better prepare. The former lecturer and guerrilla warfare expert also took pains to repeatedly assure Nigerians and others that with the aid of technology like the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) could rest-assured that their votes would truly count this time around. Before then, in November last year, the INEC boss had even been on air to refute media reports that the Commission had decided to jettison the uploading of results directly from polling units in real-time, which was seen as leaving room for results’ manipulation. He insisted that the Commission had introduced the process and would not undermine this, telling Nigerians that they would be able to follow the results in real- time on the election umpire’s website – the Result Viewing Portal (IReV). Inexplicably, INEC did the exact opposite last weekend with many results not being uploaded by BVAS to the chagrin of many voters. This was to come to a head on Monday when several polling agents of the parties staged a mass walkout at the National Collation Centre in Abuja, after their attempt to get the issue addressed by the INEC chairman failed. The presidential election agents of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Sena- tor Dino Melaye, his Labour Party (PDP) counterpart, Hon Umar Farouk Ibrahim and seven other party agents staged a walk out from the National Collation Centre in Abuja. Melaye had earlier observed that the result of the Ekiti State presidential election presented Monday was marred by over-voting. But responding, the INEC chairman maintained that there was no over-voting in Ekiti State, stressing that any results aside from the one released by the Commission did not emanate from INEC. On Election Day proper, there were numerous reports of the late arrival of INEC officials, missing election materials, malfunctioning or even no BVAS machines, voter intimidation and outright violence marred the exercise to put a dampener on Yakubu’s pre-election optimism. Incidentally, last week in my piece titled “Election 2023: Decision time for Nigerians”, I had warned that even the best-laid plans can go awry, because Yakubu cannot be at all the polling units across the vast country, but I never expected so many hiccups as experienced on that day. Yes, the exercise has been concluded, but the performance of INEC leaves a bitter taste in the mouth and is likely to lead to voter apathy next week when the governorship and states’ Assembly polls take place. Even the International Republican Institute (IRI) and National Democratic Institute (NDI) Joint Election Observation Mission (IEOM) weighed in saying that despite the 2022 electoral reforms, the 2023 election fell short of citizens’ expectations. A lot has to change if the nation is to see a massive improvement in the next exercise in four years. While no election anywhere in the world is flawless, however, the election umpire should not be seen to be failing in its duties so that at the end of the exercise it will not leave itself open to accusations of incompetence or even being compromised. As a first step, the nation just has to overhaul the election umpire and ensure that competent hands are put in charge. This will go a long way in restoring hope that at the end of the day, the will of the people will be reflected in the outcome of polls.

