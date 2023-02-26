Presidential Election: Violence, poor logistics mar polls

The Presidential and National Assembly Elections which held yesterday across the country were marred by violence and poor logistics deployment. That was in spite of the assurances from security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that they were prepared to deliver a hitch free exercise devoid of the usual challenges.

Apparently inspired by the campaign promises of the various political parties and buoyed by the guarantees of tight security and better logistics by the election management body, millions of eligible voters trooped out to cast their ballots only to discover that not much had changed.

Sunday Telegraph observed that voter intimidation, physical assault, ballot box snatching, destruction of polling materials and other forms of violence were reported in different parts of the country.

Similarly, INEC appears not to have overcome its logistics challenges as there were reports of late arrival of polling officials and materials while the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) malfunctioned in some places, thereby causing avoidable delays to the electoral process. In addition, vote buying was the order of the day in some locations even with the cash crunch and the deployment of security personnel and officials of the anti-graft agencies.

In Lagos State, it was lamentations galore at most of the polling units within Egbeda/Idimu/Isheri/Igando areas of Alimosho Local Government Area and some parts of Ikotun Local Government Area as most of the voters were unable to locate their polling units as a result of the redistributions of polling units by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Most of the voters said they were at their original polling units as early as 6.30am waiting for the arrival of the INEC officials.

On arrival of INEC officials and pasting of the voters’ register preparatory for commencement of voting, a number of them discovered that their names were not on the register displayed.

On realising that their names were not on the list, some voters started moving from one polling unit to the another while some attempted to check on their cell phones for their new polling units without success as either the apps were not working or some directed to polling units far removed from their localities.

It took some time for normalcy to be restored and for voting to commence in earnest.

It was also later discovered that most of the names that were not on the voters register displayed were on the master list in the custody of INEC officials.

It was this discovery that

brought sanity to most of the polling units as some of the voters who had earlier departed for their houses later returned to cast their ballots.

At Isheri Grammer School, Isheri-Oke, Magodo Phase 1 , the exercise kicked off early but the exercise was characterised by malfunctioning of the two BVAS machines deployed at the 043 unit as they failed to respond when clicked to capture the photographs and finger prints of some voters for accreditation. This prompted polling officials to bypass those whose accreditation posed challenges. They however attended to fresh candidates while returning later to those that posed problems earlier.

Sunday Telegraph investigations showed that malfunctioning BVAS machines ultimately resulted in creating unnecessary delays in the election processes.

Another major challenge experienced in Isheri Grammar School include the late deployment of voting materials to Polling Booth 026 at George Street, Olowora, still under the Isheri Grammar School.

As at 11.30am yesterday, three community persons from the affected Polling Booth 026 arrived the School and complained that election materials and INEC officials were yet to arrive the Polling Unit in Olowora.

Chijioka Mmadu, one of the community persons from the area, told the Sunday Telegraph that voters under that unit had been waiting since 8:00am without the appearance of those conducting the voting exercise. Although, officials that were supposed to be deployed there were not on ground, INEC officials who received the complaint promptly arranged a replacement of the team.

However, the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Lagos State, Olusegun Agbaje, who addressed journalists on the issue, said they were going to address the problems.

“There may be some skirmishes here and there but we are looking at them and collating them so that they may help us in the next election.

“I have sent messages to all the election officers that on no account should anyone be allowed to leave voting centres without voting.

“Every person on queue will have to vote until the last person. When it is 2.30pm, they may have to block the line, so that all those who are already inside will have to vote before the end of the excercise,” he said.

In the Akere-Agbado area, particularly PU010, there was a vote buying spree as the agents of some political parties tried to outdo one another in the il

licit trade. An eyewitness and voter, (name withheld) stated that PDP, APC and ADC were freely dishing out cash to voters who were willing to vote their party.

In Ogun State, gunmen invaded a polling unit in Ayegbami, Ikenne Local Government Area, destroying a ballot box and disrupting the electoral process.

According to an eyewitness, the thugs, who rode on motorcycles, invaded the polling unit around 3.40pm, snatched the ball box and destroyed it. The invaders scattered the papers in the ballot box, as voters scampered for safety.

Another resident, who spoke to our correspondent on condition of anonymity for security reasons, said immediately the thugs disrupted electoral process in the polling unit, they fled.

“Some boys came to the polling unit in Ayegbami, destroyed the ballot box. The broken ballot box is on the road; they took all the ballot papers and fled. They were on motorcycles,” the resident said.

Enraged by the attack, mob, some angry voters stormed Ward 3, Polling Unit 003, Iregun, which is close to the polling unit of the governor.

In Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, many voters at Akinyele Local Government area of Ibadan, staged a protest over the shortage of presidential ballot papers at Ward 10, vowing not to leave unless they get the ballot papers to vote.

According to a voter, Awe, the number of ballot papers the INEC officials brought for the presidential election was less than the number of registered voters. In contrast, he said, the ballot papers for the Senate and House of Representatives Election were adequate.

“Instead of 207 registered voters, only 100 ballot papers were brought for the presidential election. People who were given the two other ballots without the presidential one are angry. Something should be done”, he said.

Asked to confirm the development, the Presiding Officer for the ward, Josephine Ifedigbe (an NYSC member), told Sunday Telegraph on the phone that it was a true story.

“It is true that instead of 207 accredited voters and 207 ballot papers given us for the Senate and the House of Representatives poll, only 100 ballot papers were given us for the presidential poll. We complained but they told us that was the number available. The shortfall of 107 is now causing a great problem for us,” she said.

In Akwa Ibom State, voting stopped abruptly in Ikot Ebom as suspected party agents barred some voters from casting their ballots. The incident took place in Unit 1 ward 10, Ikot Ebom Primary School, Itu Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom State.

In the crisis that ensued, voters were seen scampering for safety amid the fight as the corps members packed the election materials and stood in a corner waiting for the next line of action.

The police official attached to the unit, overwhelmed by the pandemonium, entered a motorcycle and left the voters to their fate.

It was gathered that trouble started when agents of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP in the unit only made way for PDP supporters to vote while those they believed will not vote for PDP were blocked from voting.

In an attempt to fight back, the suspected PDP thugs allegedly overpowered the

voters thereby causing pandemonium in the unit.

Meanwhile, the female police officer that left the unit earlier, came back with her colleagues, who released several cannisters of teargas on the voters who have since dispersed to their various homes.

Many voters, who claimed they were not PDP supporters for the presidential election are lamenting over the disenfranchisement they suffered.

In Abuja, the nation’s capital, there were massive turn out as Nigerians came out in their thousands to vote at the Presidential and National Assembly elections.

At the polling units monitored in Kubwa, a satellite town in Abuja, voters defied the scorching sun to perform their civic duties. As there were not enough sheds to provide shelter for the voters in some polling units, some smart persons took advantage of the situation to make brisk business by providing canopies and plastic chairs for a fee.

While some women came to the polling units with free food and served some prospective voters, other vendors chose to sell meals from the booths of their cars.

Security agents had a tough time curtailing the excesses of the voters as lines demarcating the voting areas were being flagrantly violated, thereby creating apprehension.

However, there were reports of late arrival of materials in some parts of the city.

National President, Nigerian Bar Association ( NBA), Yakubu Maiykua, confirmed that late arrivals of polling officials and materials were the common complaints of many observers.

Maiykua, who was at the Asokoro polling unit 013 on election monitoring duty, noted that despite the late arrivals, turn out of voters have been impressive.

He disclosed that the 1, 000 elections monitors deployed from 128 branches of NBA across the country had reported same problem.

He however, expressed satisfaction over the arrangement of voters and other activities at the Asokoro polling units.

He said: ” Like you see, we are observing the elections and that is what we are permitted to do . We have discovered and also received reports because we have 128 branches across the country and we also have about 1000 observers across the country observing these elections.

“What appeared to be the common complaints and what we observed is that there is late arrivals of polling officials and materials at polling units.

Meanwhile, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has blamed the late arrival of election materials in some parts of Ogun State on members of National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) contacted for logistics.

Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Olaniyi Ijalaye, disclosed this while speaking with journalists during his visit to Governor Dapo Abiodun’s polling unit for an on-the-spot assessment of the voting exercise in the area.

“I am really pleased that people have trooped out to exercise their civil responsibility by voting for candidates of their choice. Virtually everywhere I have gone, accreditation has taken place and voting has commenced in some places. In some other places, accreditation is ongoing, while in a few other areas, we are having challenges with the issue of transportation.

