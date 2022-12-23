‘Presidential errors’ stall passage of 2023 budget

…NASS fixes December 28 for passage

…Senate considers 2022 Finance Bill

The National Assembly has shifted the passage of the 2023 budget to Wednesday because the Committees on Appropriations (of both chambers) discovered errors in the draft bill submitted by President Muhammadu Buhari. Senate President Ahmad Lawan confirmed this yesterday, saying the bill “came with some problems”. Signs that the Senate won’t pass the bill were clear on Wednesday when the budget report was not listed on the Order Paper as part of items to be considered by the lawmakers.

The legislators went into a closed-door session which lasted for 15 minutes shortly after the plenary resumed for the day. Lawan said after the closed session, said that the 2023 Appropriation Bill could not be passed as scheduled because there were many errors that the Appropriations Committee could not finish cleaning up on time.

He also blamed the Executive Arm of Government for submitting the budget proposal very late. Lawan also said that the process of cleaning the errors contained in the bill was concluded on Wednesday. He promised that the implementation of the budget will still commence on January 1 in line with the new budget cycle. Lawan said: “Today was scheduled for us to receive and consider the report of our Committee on Appropriations for the 2023 Appropriation Bill. However, due to some challenges, we are not able to receive the report of the committee, and the main reason is that the Appropriation Bill came to the National Assembly with some problems and when our Committees on Appropriations in the Senate and House of Representatives started to reconcile the figures of what we have done and what was presented, the problems became very obvious and they were not easy to deal with, and therefore our committees had to start a process of cleaning up the bill first. “That process, of course, also engaged the Executive Arm because the problems came from there.

It was concluded only yesterday.” He added: “Consequently, we can only receive the report and consider it on December 28. That is the earliest, that’s next week. So far this ninth National Assembly has done so much to pass the appropriation bills since 2019 before the end of the year and I’m sure that this would remain one cherished legacy of the ninth National Assembly.

“On the 28th of this month, the Senate and the House of Representatives will receive and consider the budget report from our committees. “Secondly, our Committee on Finance is this morning holding a public hearing on the Finance Bill 2022, and of course, the bill is the basis on which the Appropriation Bill 2023 is built. We had arranged yesterday that the Finance Committee will present a report of the Finance Bill hearing at 2 pm today. That of course would not be possible.”

