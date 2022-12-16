Presidential initiative boosts fertiliser production

In a bid to boost food security and fertiliser production in Nigeria, the Federal Government through its Presidential Fertiliser Initiative (PFI) launched in 2016 has increased the production of 50kg bags of fertilisers to 60 million bags.

This was disclosed this week by the Vice President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, during the 2022 Feed Nigeria Summit held in Abuja. The vice president noted that the Federal Government was focused on boosting its investments in Nigeria’s agricultural sector through the inauguration of the PFI programme. Osinbajo said: “In 2016, we launched the Presidential Fertilizer Initiative to increase the production of NPK 20:10:10 fertilizer.

Total production since the inception of the initiative is now over 60 million 50kg bags, with the number of participating blending plants increasing to 62 from just four.” Represented by the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, Osinbajo said that the blending centers were established across the country through the Special Agro-industrial Processing Zones (SAPZ). He noted that the partnership was between the Federal Government and the African Development Bank Group, Islamic Development Bank, and the International Fund for Agricultural Development. The VP commended the organisers of the Feed Nigeria Summit and its partners for conceptualising an allstakeholder conference for the purpose of exchanging ideas aimed at improving food security in the country.

