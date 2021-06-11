News

Presidential interview: Buhari evasive, claiming false projects –PDP

Posted on

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said President Muhammadu Buhari’s interview on a national television has exposed his cluelessness and paucity of ideas for infrastructure development. The party also accused the president of false performance claims, destruction of national institutions and providing cover for corrupt persons. PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, at a press conference, said President Buhari has no legacy project to point to except infrastructure backwardness, wreckage of the economy, reckless borrowings and nepotism.

He expressed regret that Buhari used the interview to issue threats to Nigerians as well as justify the nepotism that has characterised appointment of key officials of his administration. He said: “Such disposition to our national sensibilities is a recipe for further divisions and violence in our country. “Most disheartening is that in the face of grave security concerns across the federation, President Buhari proffered no solutions, even when he admitted that insecurity has almost overwhelmed his administration.

Our Reporters

