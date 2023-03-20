Presidential/NASS Polls: Opposition, INEC bicker over performance

ANAYO EZUGWU examines calls by some political parties and civil society organisations for the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu to resign over the outcome of the presidential and National Assembly elections

Following the declaration of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, as the President-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), different groups, including opposition political parties and civil society groups are calling for the chairman of the electoral umpire, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, to resign from his position.

The groups accused Yakubu of violating provisions of the Electoral Act, 2022, as well as INEC’s regulations, guidelines and manual for the 2023 general election. They insisted that the INEC chairman is not only culpable of serious electoral offence but also betrayed and threw overboard, the trust, confidence and hope Nigerians reposed in him and the electoral commission to deliver a free, fair and credible elections in the country. According to the groups, Yakubu’s stay in office is capable of paving the way for the suppression, tampering and destruction of critical evidence required to further expose the infractions and violations by the commission at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) was among the first groups to demand that Yakubu resigns over what it described as violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act and alleged manipulation and alteration of the presidential election results.

The PDP also demanded that the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS) to immediately commence investigations into the electoral violations and manipulations by INEC with the view to prosecuting Yakubu and other INEC officials for electoral offences. Speaking at a press conference, the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Debo Ologunagba, said the party also demands that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) open an investigation into allegations that certain top officials of INEC were heavily compromised financially to manipulate the electoral process.

His words: “The PDP demands that the Chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu, immediately steps down from office, having abused the confidence and dashed the hope of millions of Nigerians as well as political parties and the international community for a free, fair and credible election. His exit as chairman will be the first step towards sanitising the electoral commission and restoring the confidence of Nigerians especially as the nation prepares for the rescheduled March 18, 2023 governorship and state assembly elections.

“The PDP demands that the Inspector General of Police and the Director General of the Department of State Services immediately commence investigations into the electoral violations and manipulations by INEC with the view to prosecuting Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu and other officials of the commission for electoral offences.

In the same vein, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission should open an investigation into allegations that certain top officials of INEC were heavily compromised financially to manipulate the electoral process.” Ologunagba pointed out that the PDP had also reviewed the latest scheme by INEC to reconfigure the BVAS devices to deny Nigerians and political parties, especially the PDP and its candidate, access to relevant information required to prosecute their case at the Presidential Election Tribunal.

He maintained that it was also obvious that the commission’s boss deliberately sabotaged the uploading and transmission of results directly from the polling units in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC) as now abundantly exposed in the pictorial and video evidence of compromised results sheets in many parts of the country. He wondered why the INEC chairman rushed to announce and declare alleged manipulated results that were not transmitted directly from the polling units to INEC’s server/website and ignored the objections and complaints raised during the collation of results in deliberate violation of the provisions of Section 64 (4) (a) and (b), 64 (6) (a)-(d), and 65 (1) (c) of the Electoral Act. 2022.

He said: “For emphasis, while Section 64 (4) (a) and (b) expressly require the INEC Chairman as the Chief Returning Officer to announce only results that were transmitted directly from the polling units, Sections 64 (6) (a)-(d) and 65 (1) (c) compel INEC, in the case of disputes, complaints or objections regarding a collated result or the result of an election from any polling unit, to take steps including the review of collation where they are made contrary to the provisions of the law, regulations, guidelines and manual issued for the election.”

The Middle Belt Forum, which also joined in the call for the resignation of the INEC chairman, alleged subversion of the wishes of the people in the presidential and National Assembly elections and the refusal of the commission to transmit the results of the February 25 elections from each polling unit through the Bimodal Voters Accreditation System (BVAS) to the INEC Election Result Viewing Portal. The group said the basis of the support of the people of the Middle Belt for the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, was in line with its sense of justice, equity and fair play.

The president of MBF, Dr. Pogu Bitrus, said: “We call on the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmoud Yakubu to toe the honourable path by resigning his position before the next election. His frittering away of tens of billions of Naira on a technology that he did not intend to use makes him unfit to continue to maintain his position.” The forum disclosed in the event Yakubu fails to tender his resignation, President Muhammadu Buhari should fire him. Similarly, the Peter Obi Support Network Diaspora (POSN), said Yakubu should resign for allegedly breaching the Electoral Act, 2022 and international best practices in the presidential poll.

The group in a statement by its United Kingsom’s Head of Strategy and Research, Dr. Udeinya Onovo; UK Deputy Coordinator (Operations), Dr. Ugo Nweke and Diaspora (Europe) Coordinator, Mr. Princewill Urum, decried Yakubu’s failure to fulfill his earlier declaration that the IReV portal and BVAS would be used for the elections.

The group lamented what it described as despicable, lacerating and totally unacceptable gross irregularities leading up to and playing out during the failed general election which are evidently based on extensive study of tones of photographic and video pieces of evidence gathered by a team of experts, corporate partners, election observers, the press, and investigative journalists.

The statement read in part: “There was late arrival of INEC officials at many polling stations across the six geopolitical zones, though it appears worse in the southern geopolitical zones, where several election officials either turned up for election duties in the afternoon or arrived with incomplete materials.

“Omission of the Labour Party logo on the election ballot papers in several states in the southern geopolitical zones, for example, Lagos State. Blurred logo of political parties on ballot papers, a serious error raised by the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) presidential candidate during an interview on February 25. Large quantities of PVCs are illegally dumped in bushes, drains, holes, and bins across several states (like Anambra, Rivers and Lagos) in the southern geopolitical zones. “Under-aged children were accredited and allowed to vote in some states in the northern geopolitical zones contrary to the provisions of the law.

Deliberate violation of procedures by election officials, who failed or refused to upload and electronically transmit most of the election results. In places where some electronic transfer of results took place, INEC officials successfully uploaded some National Assembly results, but were unable or deliberately prevented from uploading the presidential election results. “Using compromised BVAS that was apparently programmed to block the uploading of presidential election results.

Hoodlums armed with weapons freely roamed over parts of Rivers, Lagos, Edo, Kogi and several other states, engaging in daylight snatching and deliberate destruction of election materials in several polling units. Armed brutes taking over several polling units in parts of the South-West and South-South, though this appeared more rampant in Lagos and Rivers State, to intimidate both the voters and election officials, destroy election materials, and maim people.

“Discriminatory ethnic profiling was at play and people of a particular tribe were warned in parts of Lagos State and prevented from voting and forced to stay away from polling units or face dire consequences. Large-scale mutilation, manufacturing, and falsification of election results in a manner that is unimaginable and unprecedented in Nigeria’s history. Inadequate security at several polling units given how miscreants easily overpowered security personnel, and stole or destroyed election materials, thereby preventing several voters from carrying out their civic duty to vote.

“Some rogue security agents and compromised election officials openly colluding with antisocial elements to create confusion, cause a breach of the peace, and violate the integrity of the ballot. In one case reported by a section of the press, some of the suspects were apprehended in Akwa Ibom State by gallant personnel of the Nigerian military and handed over to the Nigerian Police Force for interrogation or prosecution.” The Obi support group urged the federal government to ensure that the law enforcement agencies are alive in their responsibilities to maintain law and order, arrest and diligently prosecute criminals that violate the law or disrupt the peace no matter their sponsors.

A coalition of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) under the umbrella of the Democracy Protection Coalition (DPC), on its part, said elections were totally devoid of the promised advancements in electronic and technological processes. The convener of the coalition, Eze Eluchie, noted that it was clear that INEC’s leadership perfected a plot to hoodwink and deceive Nigerians and the International Election Observer Missions and others interested in the transition and democratisation process in Nigeria that a foolproof electoral system had been put in place, whilst in reality, the leadership of INEC had mapped out crude and most audacious plans for the disenfranchisement of millions of Nigerians and a scheme that would ensure that the votes cast are not only not counted, but totally disregarded.

“In view of his lack of remorse in the face of deliberate flagrant nonconformity with the Electoral Act and INEC’s Regulations for Elections regarding the BVAS machines; Deliberate falsehoods and lies to Nigerians regarding the sanctity of the electoral process; and audacious display of impudence against Nigerians and Nigeria; the INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, has lost the confidence of Nigerians and civil societies regarding his ability to continue as an impartial umpire in the electoral process.

“Considering that people’s confidence, trust and belief in the electoral system and electoral umpires are an integral component of elections and that such confidence, trust and belief in INEC and its current Chairman, have been irrevocably eroded, the INEC Chair, Yakubu, should immediately, resign his position as Chairman of INEC.

“In the events of Yakubu’s failure to resign from the office of his own accord, efforts should be harnessed by the INEC Board to, in a manner similar to how the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Sokoto State was suspended, likewise suspend Yakubu from office until further notice, by which time the manipulations and untoward actions would have been addressed and rectified.

“Alternatively, the people of Nigeria in whom ultimately power resides, should rise and effectively demand the exit from office of this INEC chairman who has displayed gross incompetence, lack of capacity and a penchant to be deceptive and dubious in the discharge of the highly sensitive functions of Chairman, INEC. “INEC should in the light of its alleged ‘collapse’, compromise and failure of the BVAS machine process and systems in the course of the 25th February elections, collate and declare the results of the said elections by the summation of Polling Unit results from each of the polling units across the country.

These results are already within the purview of INEC and the political parties. The most grossly distorted, mutilated and concocted documents belatedly uploaded unto the INEC IReV, days after the elections were held, should be discountenanced as manipulation of desperate politicians.

“In line with its self-correction of errors it made in other elections, such as with regards to the case of the Doduwa/ Tudun Wada Federal Constituency of Kano State, where INEC reversed its earlier declaration of the current Leader of the House of Representatives (Mr Ado Doguwa) as winner of the House of Representative elections, INEC should likewise correct the monumental error of historical proportions it has committed by its wrongful declaration of a non-winner, Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), as the winner of the 2023 presidential elections.

In the face of the criticisms, Yakubu advised those faulting the outcome of the presidential election to desist from maligning his character in the media or risk being sued for libel. The INEC chairman, who spoke through his Chief Press Secretary, Rotimi Oyekanmi, challenged the PDP to go to court and present the bagful of evidence it claims to have rather than subjecting the process to a media trial. His words: “The latest call by the Peoples Democratic Party PDP, just like it did previously for the resignation of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu as chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission INEC is misplaced.

Interestingly, the PDP did not provide any convincing evidence to back up all the spurious allegations it listed as Prof. Yakubu’s infractions. “To be sure, the PDP failed to provide any evidence to substantiate the allegations of Yakubu’s ‘brazen violation of the provisions of the Electoral Act 2022, INEC’s Regulations and Guidelines, and criminal manipulation and alteration of election results’. The PDP also did not give evidence to prove its claims that Prof. Yakubu ‘sabotaged the uploading and transmission of results from polling units.

“Besides, the ‘several pieces of evidence’ that the PDP claimed ‘abound in the six geo-political zones of the country where winning figures scored by the PDP were switched in favour of the APC’ were also not laid bare. To be sure, the Commission does not rig elections. Rather, the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System BVAS has, since its introduction, among other innovations, ensuring the integrity of the electoral process by ensuring that only properly registered voters are allowed to vote on Election Day.

“It is common knowledge that the PDP has rejected the outcome of the presidential election and has vowed to challenge it in court. The path of honour for the party, therefore, is to pursue its case in court, armed with all the evidence at its disposal and wait for the court’s decision.

But going about canvassing the same issues the party intends to plead in court on the pages of newspapers and calling for the resignation of the INEC Chairman is like putting the cart before the horse. More importantly, the PDP is hereby reminded that making libellous allegations against the person of the INEC Chairman is actionable.

The party should henceforth desist from the practice.” Also rising in defence of the INEC chairman, the Arewa Consultative Forum (AYCF) said the 2023 presidential election is the freest and fairest election ever conducted by the commission since 1999.

The national president of AYCF, Yerima Shettima, described those calling for the resignation of Yakubu as agents of destabilisation. The group hailed INEC for doing its best given the circumstances under which the election was conducted, but lamented that there are forces opposed to the commendable effort of the commission. Noting that adding that those conspiring against INEC do not mean well for the nation, AYCF declared that it was prepared to resist the alleged forces seeking to undermine the current democratic process as had been upheld by the electoral commission. “INEC has given the 2023 elections its best shot by training and retraining election officials, using the BVAS successfully in 90 per cent of cases. As with elections anywhere in the world, INEC couldn’t have done a perfect job because, in reality, they cannot be completely infallible.

We say no to the forces of destabilisation of Nigeria which has been calling for the resignation of INEC chairman, Professor Mahmoud Yakubu, without any cogent reason. “For those who are crying wolf over claims of election rigging, they need to have a rethink because APC’s Bola Tinubu lost in his immediate constituency of Lagos and Labour Party won many areas. PDP’s Atiku Abubakar lost his immediate constituency of Adamawa. It is very clear that this is comparatively the freest and fairest election since 1999. It is pointless crying foul where there is none.

“We call on men and women of good conscience to support the efforts of INEC to bequeath a good electoral legacy on the country. Imagine holding elections under a cashless policy, when their rural areas are without banks and ATM machines or have non-existent internet infrastructure. It is obvious that the INEC officials made enormous sacrifices under the current economic and national security challenges to hold successful presidential and National Assembly elections,” AYCF said.

