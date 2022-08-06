Presidential order on insecurity: Military now empowered to relax Rules of Engagement – General Anyalemechi

The ongoing counterinsurgency and other operations across the country are to receive a boost, as the Military is set to “relax’ the Rules of Engagement guiding troops’ actions. War experts had argued that one of the factors responsible for the perpetuation of terrorism, banditry, as well as kidnapping, is the observance of the rule of engagement by fighting forces. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, pioneer Commandant of the Nigerian Army School of Legal Studies, Zaria, Kaduna State, Brig-Gen. Godwin Anyalemechi (retd), said being a signatory to the United Nations (UN) Conventions and other extant protocols, Nigeria had no choice but to operate within the confines of the Rules of Engagement.

The retired Infantry officer, however, disclosed that the recent decision by President Muhammadu Buhari, to grant the Armed Forces of Nigeria “full freedom” to tackle the worsening insecurity in the country, implies the relax-ation, review of the Rules of Engagement. This newspaper recalls that the “full freedom” order from the President came in the wake of escalating insecurity, occasioned by terrorism, insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and other violent tendencies. Asked to comment on the presidential declaration, Anyalemechi said: “My take is that it is not that all the while he (President) had not given the Army (Military) full freedom, as you said. The Army has full freedom, but you know that the Army has to work in connection with the rule of law, and Rule of Engagement.

“So, by making this statement, it means hat, some of the legal norms involved in our Rules of Engagement are most likely to be relaxed. That is what it means”. He further stated: “It means that the Rules of Engagement are likely to be reviewed and those strict areas that are always observed by the military which have extended to let the insecurity to go for long, are most likely to be relaxed.

“This means that, if relaxed, the Army will now have full operational powers to discipline anybody, unlike before. “So, everybody has to be careful now. For example, I’m in a police station now and somebody is telling me nobody is allowed again to wear military regalia either to perform plays or anything. “I think what the President is trying to do is to make sure that the society is cleaned up. People, who wear military attires to do one or two things – some people wear police uniform. So, if you are found with those things now, you will be dealt with. So, it is most likely that the rules of engagement of the military will be relaxed, so that they can operate on a higher scale.

“That is number one. So it is not a question of him not taking responsibility. Whether he give us all the powers on earth if we fail, he will still be held responsible because he is the commander in chief”. Also speaking, a retired State Director of the State Service, Mr. Mike Ejiofor, submitted that the President’s action was meant to assure National Assembly members of ongoing efforts to tame the raging insecurity.

Ejiofor picked holes in arguments that the President’s “full freedom” declaration was a move towards abdication of responsibility, in the event of failure to end insecurity. Hear the former State Director: “Well, for me, this is the first time the president is giving them marching orders to get result, but the intriguing thing about this one is that he said he is giving them full freedom. “That is the implication, but I don’t see how the Commander in Chief will allow a situation in the country to deteriorate without giving full freedom. ‘Well, if it is (true) that he has not given them freedom, now that he has said it in public that he has given them freedom, let us see the outcome. “And, don’t also forget that the President must have made that statement, to assure the National Assembly members, that he is serious about it, and having been threatened with impeachment, so it could be interpreted anyway. “He could have made that statement because of desperation to ensure or assure the members of the National Assembly that he is serious about it, or because I don’t see him not giving free hand or full freedom.’

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...