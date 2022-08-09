News Top Stories

Presidential Pardon: At last, Dariye, Nyame released from prison

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, ABUJA Comment(0)

Authorities of the Correctional Service (NCoS), have released former governors of Plateau, and Taraba states, Senator Joshua Dariye, and Rev Jolly Nyame respectively.

 

The development came months after the Presidential Panel on Prerogative of Mercy granted the duo, and many other convicts pardon. According to a statement by the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory’s Command of the NCoS, Chukwuedo Humphrey, the release followed receipt of Letter of Clemency by the Comptroller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa.

 

“The former governors, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, have been released  from Kuje Custodial Centre, today 8th of August, 2022.

 

The release was sequel to the receipt of the letter of clemency from the presidential prerogative of mercy committee by the Comptroller- General of Corrections Haliru Nababa,” the NCoS said, adding: “The Controller of Corrections, FCT Command, Ahmed Musa Ahmed, acting upon the directives of the comptrollergeneral also released three other inmates who were granted pardon from the Suleja Custodial Centre.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

