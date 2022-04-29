Presidential Pardon: Buhari acted in good faith, says group

The Buhari Media Organisation (BMO) has faulted criticisms that trailed the recent presidential pardon for former governors of Plateau and Taraba states, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, respectively. The group noted that the missiles deployed by the critics were wrongly fired at the President Muhammadu Buhari, who acted only on humanitarian grounds and on the advice of a body constitutionally empowered to give such advice.

In a statement signed by its Chairman Niyi Akinsiju and Secretary Cassidy Madueke, BMO noted that “in pardoning the over 160 prisoners, the President followed due processes and the Constitution of the country. “The president pardoned them based on the recommendations of the Presidential Committee on Prerogative of Mercy chaired by the chief law officer of the federation, Abubakar Malami. Members of the committee had embarked on visitation of prisons across the country for on-the-spot evaluation, after which they made the recommendations for pardon. “We note that the Council of State that approved the pardon comprised of the president, vice president, former presidents, 36 state governors, chief justice of the federation, among others, and this set of eminent Nigerians cannot act in a trivial manner.

“On the issue of corruption, we want to restate that the President Buhari administration remains focussed on wiping corruption out of Nigeria and the results are already showing.” On the accusation that the President must have pardoned the duo to help his party in the upcoming elections, BMO wondered what roles the pardoned governors will play in elections in the two states. It said: “We believe that they will go home and seek medical attention, and get deserved rest from their long incarceration. It is important to note that Dariye was already in prison when the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the Plateau governorship, while Jolly Nyame does not have the political strength to influence the Taraba elections. “Besides, President Buhari ran and won his last election in 2019, and there is no justification to release the duo for political purposes.

We want to reiterate the fact that the pardon has no political undertone, but is purely based on humanitarian grounds and rule of law. Additionally, the President does not have any political, religious or ethnic affiliation with any of the beneficiaries of the pardon.” In another development, BMO told the Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) and other groups that terrorists and bandits will not over-run the country. The group insisted that claims of worsening security situation by some groups were not exactly true. The group said: “We, at BMO, acknowledge that the country is grappling with some security challenges at the moment but it amounts to a disservice to the security agencies to suggest that the criminals are having a upper hand to the extent of over running the country by 2023.

“What we find particularly galling is the impression created by leaders of religious and sociocultural groups of little or no action to stem the activities of terrorists. This is not only false but also misleading considering how the country had fared recently in the war against insurgency after several years of suicide bombings and mass killings in major cities of Northern Nigeria.

“For the avoidance of doubt, total of 47,975 terrorists and their families have so far surrendered to troops in the region from September 2021 to date. This is in addition to decimating the insurgents and restricting them to the fringes of the Lake Chad and the Mandara hills aside from several convictions of terrorists by a special court. “As for the North West were the country is witnessing a new wave of terrorism, the military has been carrying out air and land operations against bandits and other criminal elements even though more still have to be done.” The group, which reaffirmed that the President Buhari administration has not been overwhelmed by the prevalent insecurity in the North-West, also countered claims by the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) that elections are not feasible next year as a result of security challenges.

“We see it as a case of scare mongering, especially as the country witnessed a worse situation in the past, yet elections were held. We also saw how the nation’s security agencies ensured that the gubernatorial election in Anambra state took place in spite of security threat. “So, we have a government in place at the centre which has the capacity to not only stem the tide of insecurity in the North West but also prove naysayers wrong about the 2023 election. “We make bold to say that just like they did in the North East, the military on the watch of President Muhammadu Buhari will decimate criminal elements in the Zamfara and Kaduna axis and other parts of the country,” it said.

