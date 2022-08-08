News

Presidential Pardon: Dariye, Nyame released from prison

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

Authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) have released former Governors of Plateau, and Taraba states, Senator Joshua Dariye, and Rev. Jolly Nyame respectively.

The development came months after the Presidential Panel on the Prerogative of Mercy granted the duo, and many other convicts pardon.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory’s Command of the NCoS, Chukwuedo Humphrey, said the release followed receipt of Letter of Clemency by the Comptroller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa.

“The former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame have been released from Kuje Custodial Centre today 8th of August 2022.

“The release was sequel to the receipt of the letter of clemency from the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy Committee by the Controller General of Corrections Haliru Nababa,” the NCoS said.

It added thus: “The controller of Corrections FCT Command, Ahmed Musa Ahmed acting upon the directives of the Controller General also released three other inmates who were granted pardon from the Suleja Custodial Centre.

“The pardon, which was granted earlier this year by President Muhammadu Buhari, was done based on recommendations from the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy Committee who have interviewed all inmates based on deteriorating health status, age as well as good behaviour and industry during the period of serving their sentences.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

PDP calling for appreciation of naira to fund profligacy–Presidency

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…accuses opposition of using banned Twitter to spread false The Presidency yesterday alleged that the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors were calling for appreciation of Naira against hard currencies in order to satisfy their profligacy and luxury. Responding to criticisms of President Muhammmadu Buhari’s monetary policies recently by the PDP Governors Forum, Senior Special […]
News

Ngige blames NMA for NARD’s Strike

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Abuja

Minister of Labour and Employment, Sen. Chris Ngige, has taken a swipe at the leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA), for being responsible for the avoidable strike embarked upon by the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).   Clearing the air on his comments on residency training during an interview with Channels Television to […]
News

FG task force confiscates fake drugs worth N6bn in Kano

Posted on Author MUHAMMAD KABIR KANO

The Federal Government Task Force on Fake, Counterfeit Drugs and Unwholesome Foods, yesterday said Kano State has dropped into the sixth position among illicit drugs’ addiction states in the country.   This was even as the task force seized and destroyed fake and counterfeit drugs worth N6 billion in the past nine years. Chairman of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica