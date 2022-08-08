Presidential Pardon: Dariye, Nyame released from prison

Authorities of the Nigeria Correctional Service (NCoS) have released former Governors of Plateau, and Taraba states, Senator Joshua Dariye, and Rev. Jolly Nyame respectively.

The development came months after the Presidential Panel on the Prerogative of Mercy granted the duo, and many other convicts pardon.

According to a statement by the spokesperson for the Federal Capital Territory’s Command of the NCoS, Chukwuedo Humphrey, said the release followed receipt of Letter of Clemency by the Comptroller-General of Corrections, Haliru Nababa.

“The former Governors Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame have been released from Kuje Custodial Centre today 8th of August 2022.

“The release was sequel to the receipt of the letter of clemency from the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy Committee by the Controller General of Corrections Haliru Nababa,” the NCoS said.

It added thus: “The controller of Corrections FCT Command, Ahmed Musa Ahmed acting upon the directives of the Controller General also released three other inmates who were granted pardon from the Suleja Custodial Centre.

“The pardon, which was granted earlier this year by President Muhammadu Buhari, was done based on recommendations from the Presidential Prerogative of Mercy Committee who have interviewed all inmates based on deteriorating health status, age as well as good behaviour and industry during the period of serving their sentences.”

