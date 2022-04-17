Presidential Pardon: Your criticism, not justified, Presidency slams Wike

The Federal Government has slammed Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State over his criticism of the decision of the National Council of States (NCS) granting pardon to two former governors jailed for corruption.

The beneficiaries of the state pardon, namely, Joshua Dariye and Jolly Nyame, were former governors of Plateau State and Taraba State respectively.

However, Wike has strongly criticised the move and equated it with encouraging corruption and abuse of office.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Garba Shehu said Wike had no moral justification to criticise a decision taken at a meeting in which he was invited but failed to honour the invitation.

In several tweets posted on his twitter handle, Shehu described Wine’s criticism as ‘bolekaja’ politics.

The tweets ran thus: “I do not see the moral justification for Governor Wike’s criticism of the decision of the government to pardon Governors Dariye and Nyame at a meeting to which he was duly invited but did not attend.

“The Rivers State Deputy Governor, Dr. Ipalibo Banigo who joined the Council of State meeting virtually switched off her camera so it was difficult to determine whether she sat behind the dark screen or just walked away after first joining.

“If the governor felt so strongly about the pardons, the right was for him or his representative to sit through the meeting and assert views. This did not happen. A press release after the meeting is bolekaja politics.”

President Muhammadu Buhari had last week chaired a meeting of the National Council of States where the decision was made to pardon the two ex-governors and several other convicted Nigerians serving various terms of imprisonment. The meeting, the fourth since 2015, had in attendance ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, former Heads of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and Gen. Yakubu Gowon. Also in attendance were state governors and other top government officials also participated both physically and virtually.

