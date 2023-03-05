Presidential poll, a charade that won’t stand, says Nwodo

Dr. Okwesilieze Nwodo, a former governor of Enugu State and one-time National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is one the leaders of the party, who are very disappointed with the outcome of the 2023 presidential election. In this interview with BIYI ADEGOROYE, he reminisces on the election, the process and outcome and projects into the party’s expectations from the governorship and House of Assembly polls coming up next Saturday

Your Excellency, what is your reaction to the outcome of the last elections?

It is that of total disappointment; monumental disappointment. The President gave us every assurance that he was going to conduct a free and fair election; that he was going to leave a legacy of free and fair election. We believed him and all Nigerians who had not registered or collected their Permanent Voter’s Card (PVC), went out for it.

The INEC Chairman, Mahmood Yakubu, repeatedly gave the assurance that the Electoral Act and the electoral guidelines would be religiously adhered to. When there was a rumour that the BVAS was not going to be used for the elections, he came out strongly that it was fake news, and reassured us, all over again, that the BVAS would be used. And that we would be seeing the poll results as they were uploaded from the polling units all over Nigeria.

The INEC Commissioner in charge of Information and Voter Education, Festus Okoye, was almost shouting his voice hoarse, reassuring Nigerians that this was going to be the best election that was ever conducted in Nigeria. Even when there was a cash crunch because of the cashless policy of the government, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) gave INEC every money that the election umpire needed.

So it is highly suspicious that the INEC was able to transmit the election results for the Senate and the House of Representatives, conducted at the same polling booths, but could not transmit the results of the presidential election. When Nigerians shouted their voice hoarse, that this was not what they were promised; that this election was not in accordance with the law, this is not in conformity with the election guidelines, and advised INEC to suspend the announcement the results until they found out what was wrong, Nigerians were totally ignored, and INEC went on to announce the results, which nobody knew where they came from, but certainly not from the polling booths. Now, they have gone ahead and announced the results, and I don’t know what they want Nigerians to do, not to challenge this brazen flouting of the law by the very people who made it.

Of course, we are going to challenge it in court. The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will challenge this result in court. We will challenge it and challenge it robustly. We are assembling our team of lawyers; we are gathering all the evidence we can from all the over 176,000 polling units in Nigeria. We will prove that what was announced was not the result collected from the polling booths in Nigeria. You can see the results from a place like Rivers State which was terribly mutilated, with cancellation and rewriting. Where is that done? What do they take Nigerians for? Are we just dummies? You serve us vomits from the dogs and you want us to sit down and swallow it and say thank you, Sir? I strongly believe that Nigerians are not that dumb. We will challenge it.

A critical component of election is security. How would you assess this as against electoral violence during the election?

I was surprised that the violence was not as bad as people were anticipating. In the South-East for instance, you know that they killed a Labour Party Senatorial candidate and attacked our own PDP candidate. Somehow, he was not in the car, but they killed his wife, driver and burnt the car. This occurred just about three days before the election.

This was because the killers were trying to enforce their order that no election should take place in the South-East. We can say that the security agencies lived up to the expectations and that we almost had a hitch-free election everywhere. The only place they had some vio-lence was when some thugs were trying to force INEC officials to alter the results, and voters surrounded the place. There were some instances in Lagos and Rivers states where thugs disrupted voting exercise. In Aja for instance, soldiers arrived at the scene in no time. Otherwise things went reasonably well, but in terms of violence, it was not in the magnitude that people were afraid of.

Respecting inclusiveness, how do you see the reported cases, especially in some parts of Lagos where voters were threatened against voting for candidates of their choice, even in the presence of security officials?

It is very sad that security agencies and some INEC officials compromised. And this compromise could only be out of financial inducement for them to look the other way when they saw the law being broken; or connived, where any political party connived with INEC officials or security agents to rig the election. We thought that the government had done well by the cashless policy, which reduced the amount of cash in circulation; that this kind of thing would be out of our political system. But they still came up in a couple of places. That should be condemned.

Talking about inducement, a member of the House of Representatives who belongs to your party was allegedly caught with about $500,000 in Port Harcourt. How do you see this?

I can tell you as a politician that there is no politician, I can challenge you anywhere in the world, who does not make money available for their agents. The agents must be paid; the canvassers must be paid. Indeed the Electoral Act makes provisions for candidates to spend some specific amount of money as campaign and election expenses.

For the presidential candidate, it runs into N1 billion and it reduces according to the position being contested for. It is so unfortunate that because of this cashless policy people are not expected to carry heavy cash around. But definitely, I can bet, if you ask INEC, the police and the banks, they will tell you that politicians are very smart such that they found their way around the cashless policy. Because there is no way you will bring out people as your agents at each polling unit to stand in the sun from morning till night and you will not pay them. So it is so unfortunate that this particular incident happened.

The last time we spoke, you men-tioned the dangers posed by the G-5 governors to the success of your party in these elections. Is it not glaring now that the withdrawal of support badly affected PDP’s performance in the elections?

Well, it affected us in those states, but what happened to them and their political ambitions? All of them who were contesting for the Senate, what happened to them? While they were fighting the PDP they also lost their seats. They were very sure they were popular and that what they were doing was popular.

In Abia, Benue and Enugu states the story is the same…

That is just how the people reacted to the people reacted to the governors. What happened to other people who contested for the House of Representatives? The Tsunami of the Labour Party consumed all of them.

You seem reluctant to say ‘serves them right’?

What else did you expect me to say? We were there begging them to ensure we campaigned for our candidates. Even Nigerians want us because they are not in doubt about who won this election. But I am sure that by the time we recover the mandate in the court, I don’t know what the G-5 would say to themselves. They lost their own election and Atiku still won.

Do you think Oyo State might face the same fate? Already, it is being said that the All Progressives Congress (APC) has no pact with the governor?

Well, what I can say is that we were disappointed in Oyo State, because PDP was expected to win in Oyo. We have a serving governor and the people of Oyo, especially PDP members and supporters stood with Atiku Abubakar and had a massive rally for him in Ibadan. So if our governor loses the election, he only has himself to blame, because if he has been on the same page with the party, I don’t see why PDP will not win Oyo again. Now we have started by losing the presidential election in that state, how can we be confident going to the election on March 11?

Ahead of the March 11 governorship and State House of Assembly elections, what is your message to Nigerians?

My message is that PDP remains the only party ready and prepared to rescue this nation and return it to the path of progress. I am guaranteeing to our supporters that the charade of INEC would be exposed at the tribunal and we will get our victory. They should go to the election on March 11, ready to elect more PDP governors and members of the State Houses of Assembly , so that the incoming PDP national government will be more empowered across the states to do exactly what we are promising- to rescue Nigeria.

