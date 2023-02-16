Presidential Poll: Accept defeat if you lose, PDP tells Tinubu, APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has told the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to accept defeat if they lose the February 25 presidential poll. PDP’s former National Secretary, Prof. Wale Oladipo, who spoke yesterday while receiving three groups who came to declare support for the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, noted that PDP as a ruling party in 2015, ceded power to the opposition without rancour.

The three groups were Northern Intellectuals Forum (NIF), led by Prof. Muhammed Abubakar; Association of Skilled and Vocational Artisans of Nigeria, led by Comrade Ozeomena Pepple, and the Uzama Osagie-led Voters Club of Nigeria. Oladipo, who is the Deputy Director General Administration of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), assured that Atiku would carry everybody along if he becomes president. “He has done it before, as vice president and I assure you he will do it again. Ethnicity or religion will not play a role in this election,” Prof. Oladipo stated.

He called on Nigerians to vote for capacity and capability, but reject any presidential candidate with entitlement mentality. According to him: “Atiku Abubakar is not contesting this election just because he wants to be president. He is contesting because he loves this count Prof. Muhammed Abubakar of the Northern Intellectuals Forum who spoke on behalf of the groups said: “Nigerians have been pushed to the wall. “It has not been like this before. Everyone knows it is time to recover Nigeria. “Before, we were concerned with teaching and research development. But time has come for us to be involved. It is time for us to put hands together to salvage this country.”

