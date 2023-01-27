Presidential Poll: Anambra APC and task of delivering Tinubu

In the last two months, the Anambra State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come alive in its bid to secure the constitutional 25 per cent votes for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. In this report, OKEY MADUFORO takes a look at the party’s chances in the state

Wife of a former President of the Senate, late Dr. Chuba Okdigbo, Senator Margery Chuba Okadigbo, recently found herself saddled with the task of delivering the presidential candidate of her party the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Anambra State as the cordinator of the Tinubu/Shettima Campaign Council. Mrs. Okadigbo’s task, however, came at a time the party is neck deep in leadership tussle, which has in the past, cost it victory at the polls in the state. But the Anambra APC may have, this time, chosen to toe the path of neutrality by setting up a campaign council that is devoid of its lingering crisis.

This is as one of the chieftains of the party in the state, Senator Emma Anosike, has taken up the task of reconciling the various factions of the party in the state into one being an founding member of the party right from the Action Congress (AC) days. But the task before Mrs. Okadigbo, is no doubt herculean given the fact that a former governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, is the standard bearer of Labour Party (LP) in the presidential election. However, despite this seeming challenge, the Anambra APC appears not to be disturbed as to top members of the party are optimistic of 40 per cent of Anambra votes in the presidential election.

According to party chieftains, support for APC in the state and its strength has become a source of worry for other political parties and their candidates. Mrs. Okadigbo, who spoke through Senator Anosike at the recent inauguration of the Anambra State Rally Planning Committee in Awka, said: “Those who are skeptical about APC support base in Anambra State would be surprised at what would be the outcome if the February presidential elections. “This is because we are already sure of at least 40 per cent of votes in Anambra State and we know that other campaign organizations are apprehensive about this and they feel threatened because of that.

“In politics, everyone would not belong to the same party and that has been the bane of the South-East geopolitical zone at every general election,but this time, we don’t need to put our eggs in one basket.” Also speaking, chairman of the Rally Planning Committee and one-time governorship aspirant, Hon. Azuka Okwuosa, noted that those who are trying to create crisis in the party are only doing that to their own peril. He added that the APC in the state has been able to resolve all burning issues that have to do with the membership of the campaign council.

His words: “In politics, it is normal for people to have some little or minimal issues but they have all been resolved and everyone is back to the family” The party’s optimism, notwithstanding, some political analysts in the state, not only expressed the view that APC’s ambition in Anambra State is more of a tall dream, but contended that its actualization may not come to pass. They insisted that going by what they described as “negative publicity,” which the party has suffered so far, it would be difficult for it to secure the constitutional 25 per cent votes’ requirement in Anambra State. But, Mrs. Okadigbo, who dismissed the belief, argued that the party has a track record of visible and verifiable achievements in the South-East and Anambra State in particular to earn the peoples’ votes.

“The challenge we have in the South East geopolitical zone is that some of our people are yet to understand what it means to be at the centre. The APC is a national party and those who have hooked up to the centre know what they are benefiting. “We can’t continue to put our eggs in one basket and expect the best from the centre. There are lots of benefits to gain by belonging to the ruling party but we have always made the same mistakes at every general election and it has never favoured our people. “Ndigbo cannot continue to be in opposition at every dispensation because it has never paid us. Come to think of it, the South East cannot claim that the APC government led by President Muhammadu Buhari has not favoured it despite all the name-calling and name-dropping against Mr. President. “The so-called PDP projects were tool for political campaign by the PDP and the then government of the PDP did not complete those projects and they remained abandoned projects until the APC government came onboard.

“The Second Niger Bridge is one of them but the bridge has been completed and during the last Christmas and New Year seasons we had to open the bridge to ease traffic on the old bridge and ypu can agree with me that it was a great Christmas gift for our kit and kin that were coming home last year. “Those opposition people that have been posting all manner of things on the internet that our government is not dur-ing anything about the bridge were speechless because they also used the bridge.

I know President Muhammadu Buhari very well from the time my husband was his presidential running mate and I don’t see him as someone that hates Igbo people.” Despite APC’s optimism, there are some political variables upon, which most observers seem to weigh the chances of the party in Anambra State. The incumbency factor of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), which also has a presidential candidate in the person of Justice Philip Umeadi (rtd) has come into sharp focus.

They contend that the usual unwritten agreement between the APC and APGA in the 2023 elections, which President Buhari benefited from, appears not to be in existence anymore. But, what seems to be to the advantage of the APC is the piece by Governor Charles Soludo over the candidacy of Peter Obi, in which he unequivocally stated that Obi will not win the presidential election.

Similarly, the position of the APGA-led government in Anambra State is one that has provided a level playing ground for all parties to campaign and which the APC is banking on. To the APC, the battle is between it and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling party seems not to be interested in winning majority of the votes but the statutory 25 per cent. The chairman, Publicity Committee of the APC Campaign Council in Anambra State, Sir Chris Chikwelu, who noted that politics is not about the mammoth crowd that attends rallies but the position of the Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs), boasted that the party will meet the constitutional requirement.

He said: “There are people, who feel that the crowd that attends rallies can be translated to real votes but that is to their own peril. I have been in politics long enough to know that on the day of election, most people may not come out to vote because they don’t have PVCs “This is despite the awesomeness campaigns of INEC and even political parties but that does not mean that the turnout would be low. We in the APC have mobilized and I can tell you that what we have done so far has shown that voters who are for us are indeed for us and this will surely play out during the election.”

As the clock ticks towards the election, the optimism displayed so far by the APC in Anambra is one that has put the party as yet another top contender for votes in the state and should the Okadigbo-led campaign council realize its dreams, it would be a major upset in the contest.

