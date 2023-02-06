Presidential Poll: APC at crossroads as El-Rufai dares Villa cabal

FELIX NWANERI reports on the crisis of confidence rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) over Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s claims of sabotage against the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, by a clique within the presidency

There is no doubt that since Mallam Nasir El-Rufai’s became governor of Kaduna State in 2015, his image as a thoroughbred technocrat has been trumped by controversies. Besides constantly grabbing the headlines, he loves stirring the hornets’ nest, challenging traditional ways of doing things and charting new courses even when he draws flaks in the process.

The ex–Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was barely a month in office, when he had cross swords with Kaduna civil servants in his effort to ascertain the strength of the state’s work force. On June 24, 2015, a verification exercise was flagged off, where all civil servants went through the authentication process. The aim, according to el-Rufai then was to fish out ghost workers but in the end, several workers became ghosts in the figurative sense. Specifically, the workers were asked to produce their appointment letters, letters of last promotion for proper identification. The exercise took place at three centres and they included Zaria, Kaduna and Kafanchan towns.

On Tuesday, July 12, 2015, a female suicide bomber sneaked into the Zaria verification centre and detonated a deadlydevice, killingseveralworkersin the process. However, the exercise was not suspended in spite of the fatalities. Instantly, Kaduna State government banned street begging and hawking, following the blast. The ban, El-Rufai explained, was a security measure aimed at protecting lives and property but some saw it differently.

The ban, in their opinion, was imposed without legalbackingasitwasneverdeliberated at the State Executive Council or House of Assembly. Consequently, the order was greeted by a welter of reactions as some people commended it while others condemned it. While members of the opposition have persistently accused the governor of insensitivity and antihuman policies, there is no doubt that he has impacted positively on Kaduna State. Specifically, he has performed creditably well in provision of infrastructure, changed the art of governance and revitalised the state’s civil service. His administration has also improved the state Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), reviewed its tax systems.

Similarly, El-Rufai has plugged loopholes, stopped wastages and cut down expenditure. Overhead spending was cut by 60 per cent and El-Rufai as well as his deputy slashed their salaries by 50 per cent. Similarly, ministries were pruned from 19 to 13 while permanent secretaries were reduced from 35 to 18. However, like most of his programmes and policies in Kaduna State, El-Rufai’s several interventions on national issues and politics have equally been trailed by controversies. One of such interventions was a 29-page memo, dated September 22, 2016 and entitled: “Immediate and medium term imperatives for President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The Kaduna State governor then berated President Muhammadu Buhari for his administration’s failure to meet the expectations of Nigerians and delivering on mundane issues of governance. He also raised issues about Buhari’s frosty relationship with the APC leadership and nearzero support for the party’s structure; ministers’ lack of access to the president; cold relationship with the legislature and judiciary; lack of coherent response and action plan; skewed appointments, economic crisis and hijack of government by a cabal, among others.

El-Rufai, who categorically stated then that he was distressed that the APC-led Federal Government was seen not to be succeeding mostly due to the failures and selfishness of some key officials in the presidency, noted that he was conscious of the fact that his memo may be misunderstood, but willing to accept the consequences. About six years after the controversial memo, the Kaduna State governor stirred the hornets’ nest again, last week, when he said some people around President Buhari are working against the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the February 25 election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

El-Rufai, who spoke on Channels Television, alleged that some elements in the Presidential Villa are behind plots for the APC to lose the election because their preferred aspirant did not win the party’s presidential ticket. His claim was barely a week after Tinubu alleged that the petrol queues and scarcity of Naira notes due to the redesign of some of the country’s currency by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) were plots against his ambition. According to him, the “villa elements” are not only behind the non-removal of petrol subsidy after he had a conversation with Buhari, but the faulty implementation of Naira notes swap introduced by the CBN.

His words: “They are trying to get us to lose the election, and they are hiding behind the president’s desire to do what he thinks is right. I will give two examples: This petroleum subsidy, which is costing the country trillions of Naira, was something that we all agreed would be removed.

“In fact, I had a discussion with the president and showed him why it had to go. Because how can you have a capital budget of N200 billion for federal roads and then spend N2 trillion on petroleum subsidy? This was a conversation I had with the president in 2021, when the subsidy thing started rising. He was convinced. We left. It changed. Everyone in the government agreed, and it changed. “The second example I will give is this currency redesign. You have to understand the president.

People are blaming the governor of the Central Bank for the currency redesign, but no. You have to go back and look at the first outing of Buhari as president. He did this; the Buhari, Idiagbon regime changed our currency and did it in secrecy with a view to catching those that are stashing away illicit funds. It is a very good intention.

The president has his right. But doing it at this time within the allotted time does not make any political or economic sense.” The Federal Government, in its reaction, denounced the insinuations by El-Rufai, saying that President Buhari has consistently demonstrated his commitment to free, fair and credible elections. Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, who spoke after Wednesday’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting presided by the President, said the government was unaware of anyone within the presidential villa working against any candidate in next month’s presidential poll.

“On a more serious note, one thing I can assure you is that no matter who, this administration is focused and determined to ensure a free and fair election and I think in this administration, the most important person is Mr. President and I think he has shown by words and by deeds that he’s committed to a free, fair and credible election.

“Fair, free and credible election actually means not favouring anybody or disadvantaging anybody and everywhere he goes, he makes that very clear, even as recently as Friday, when he was in Daura, he said the same thing. So, if there’s anybody who’s working against any candidate, we don’t know officially,” the minister said. While many had expected that government’s explanation will calm frayed nerves within the ruling party, El- Rufai fired by back with a threat to expose the Aso Villa cabal working against the APC after Tinubu wins the election.

He added that the “elements” hiding behind the President are pursuing their interests by inciting the voters against the APC through the currency swap. He said: “We are not against the policy, cashless is the way to go, but you can’t do it in a few weeks. Allow time for every farmer, trader, student, and market woman in the village and to the city to be able to take their money in the banks and get new currencies or take the bullion van to them with the security and change their money.

It is not everywhere that POS work, and it’s not everywhere you have bank branches. Let’s look for reasonable times according to the CBN Act before the legal tender ceases to exist.” The Kaduna State governor insisted that he believes that members of the cabal within the presidency are only using the currency swap policy to exact revenge, but assured Nigerians that those people working in the name of the president to inflict pain on the people would be exposed after the election. “Unmasking them (cabals) is not as joyful as defeating them. They will be unmasked in time. We defeated them when they wanted their people in the National Working Committee of the APC.

We defeated them when they wanted their own anointed person to be the presidential candidate without due regard, due process or even respect for those of us who are governors that put the party together, campaign for it and deliver the election twice.” With less than 19 days to the presidential election, it is incontestable that last has not been heard of the confidence crisis rocking the ruling APC and that the Tinubu/El-Rufai camp is in for a big fight given the fact that cabals – dark shadow governments – whose members deploy their immense wealth and power to control governments and economies in order to perpetuate their stranglehold on the society, are not easy nuts to crack.

