Presidential Poll: ‘Atiku, Kwankwaso, Obi no threat to Tinubu’

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has said that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar; that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), put together cannot be of any threat to the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinibu in the February 25 presidential election. Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Chief Douglas Otaru made this known when speaking in an interview with select journalists yesterday in Lafia. He said even though Nigerians reserved the right to vote for candidates of their choice, there it is now clear that the trio of Atiku, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are no threat to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the election.

Commenting on the campaign visit to Nasarawa State by the APC presidential candidate, Otaru said the people of Nasarawa State arre waiting for the day to come for them to exercise their franchise. “It is going to be a oneway victory for APC, its presidential candidate, governorship candidate and all other contestants under the APC ticket. We in Nasarawa State do not have any course to worry about as victory is assured,” Otaru declared. He said: “Atiku, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso cannot be a threat. None of them can be a threat; they are leather weight contestants in this election. What we may need to do within this period is to move further into the hinterlands and tell our people not to be deceived by their falsehood and propaganda machineries in their inordinate quest to grab power at all cost.

