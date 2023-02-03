News

Presidential Poll: ‘Atiku, Kwankwaso, Obi no threat to Tinubu’

Posted on Author Cheke Emmanuel Comment(0)

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has said that the presidential candidates of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar; that of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi; and Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), put together cannot be of any threat to the ruling party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Ahmed Tinibu in the February 25 presidential election. Spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Chief Douglas Otaru made this known when speaking in an interview with select journalists yesterday in Lafia. He said even though Nigerians reserved the right to vote for candidates of their choice, there it is now clear that the trio of Atiku, Peter Obi and Rabiu Kwankwaso are no threat to the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu in the election.

Commenting on the campaign visit to Nasarawa State by the APC presidential candidate, Otaru said the people of Nasarawa State arre waiting for the day to come for them to exercise their franchise. “It is going to be a oneway victory for APC, its presidential candidate, governorship candidate and all other contestants under the APC ticket. We in Nasarawa State do not have any course to worry about as victory is assured,” Otaru declared. He said: “Atiku, Peter Obi and Kwankwaso cannot be a threat. None of them can be a threat; they are leather weight contestants in this election. What we may need to do within this period is to move further into the hinterlands and tell our people not to be deceived by their falsehood and propaganda machineries in their inordinate quest to grab power at all cost.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

FG re-arraigns ex-AGF, Adoke, for N2bn money laundering charge

Posted on Author Tunde Oyesina

The Federal Government, yesterday, rearraigned a former Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Bello Adoke (SAN) before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja over alleged corruption and fraud charges. Adoke, alongside Aliyu Abubakar, were rearraigned on a 14-count amended criminal charge bordering on money laundering to the tune of over N2 […]
News Top Stories

New Telegraph’s award, call to greater service to Nigeria – NIMASA boss, Jamoh

Posted on Author Ajibade Olusesan

The Director- General of the Nigeria Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has expressed appreciation for his nomination as the New Telegraph Most Outstanding Public Officer of the Year 2022, describing the award as a call to greater service to the country. In an acceptance letter to the management of New Telegraph […]
News

The Rise of the Metaverse

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Metaverse describes the ideal of virtual reality, as it has been conceived of since at least the 1980s in works of fiction like those of William Gibson’s Neuromancer trilogy. It is a catch-all term for the notion of vast, decentralized digital spaces that could be navigated and interacted with through virtual reality headsets and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica