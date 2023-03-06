Presidential Poll: Atiku Leads PDP Protest To INEC

The presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, led party leaders and governors to the headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to protest the outcome of the February 25 presidential election.

Among party leaders present were the National Chairman, Prof. Iyorchia Ayu and other members of the National Working Committee, Chairman of the Board of Trustees (BoT) Senator Adolphus Wabara, Director General of the PDP Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Governor Aminu Waziri Tambwal and Governor Ahmed Finitiri.

The protesters marched from Legacy House, PDP presidential campaign office, through British High Commission, Abuja the National University Commission (NUC) to the Maitama office of the electoral umpire.

There was a heavy presence of security personnel, but the protest was largely peaceful.

They are expected to present a petition to INEC against the conduct of the election.

