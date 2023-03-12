Presidential poll, call for Yakubu’s resignation

Few weeks after the presidential and National Assembly elections, a number of civil society groups have been up in arms against the Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, over his failure to comply with copious provision of the Electoral Act in the conduct of the election.

The latest of such is a coalition of Civil Society Organizations under the aegis of the Democracy Protection Coalition (DPC) has demanded for the immediate resignation of Yakubu. According to the DPC, which presented its observations and recommendations on the disputed election, Prof. Yakubu’s immediate resignation as INEC boss has become very necessary “in order for him not to erode the people’s confidence in the forthcoming Governorship and State Assembly elections now postponed to March 18, 2023.”

DPC Convener, Eze Eluchie, advised that, “If the INEC boss fails to resign, efforts should be harnessed by the INEC Board to, in a manner similar to how the INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner for Sokoto State was suspended, likewise suspend Mr. Yakubu from office until further notice.

“In view of his lack of remorse in the face of deliberate flagrant nonconformity with the Electoral Act and INEC’s Regulations for Elections regarding the BVAS machines; deliberate falsehoods and lies to Nigerians regarding the sanctity of the electoral process; and audacious display of impudence against Nigerians and Nigeria, the INEC Chairman, Mr. Mahmood Yakubu, has lost the confidence of Nigerians and Civil Society regarding his ability to continue as an impartial umpire in the electoral process. “Considering that people’s confidence, trust and belief in the electoral system and electoral umpires is an integral component of elections, and that such confidence, trust and belief in INEC and its current Chairman, haven been irrevocably eroded, the INEC Chair, Mr. Yakubu, should immediately, resign his position as Chairman of INEC.

“To avoid further tainting the sanctity and integrity of the Gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections, Mr. Mahmood Yakubu should totally forthwith recuse himself from participating in any manner whatsoever, in the processes and administration of the forthcoming Gubernatorial and State Houses of Assembly elections.“ Earlier, Peter Obi Support Network Diaspora (Europe), , in a press release signed by its UK’s Head of Strategy & Research Dr. Udeinya Onovo, UK Deputy Coordinator (Operations) Dr. Ugo Nweke, and Diaspora (Europe) Coordinator Comrade Princewill Urum, the group decried INECs chairman failure to fulfill his earlier declaration that the INEC Results Viewing (IReV) portal and Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) would be used.

The POSN Diaspora (Europe) had lamented over “despicable, lacerating, and totally unacceptable gross irregularities leading up to and playing out during the ‘failed’ general election which are evident based extensive study of tonnes of photographic and video pieces of evidence gathered by a team of experts, corporate partners, election observers, the press, and investigative journalists.” However, some have differed that no election is perfect in any part of the world, especially in the face of technical hitches. In this circumstance, one must put into consideration the reported attempts to hack into the INEC server. One report said there were 200 of such occured, and even some hackers were arrested at the FCT. It is on the basis of this that INEC should be investigated according to law and its chairman should face appropriate sanctions if found wanting. For now, the court should handle litigations arising from the elections.

