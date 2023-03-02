Presidential Poll: Challenges not enough to invalidate results –Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said the challenges associated with the recently concluded presidential elections were not enough to invalidate the outcome of the February 25 polls.

This came as he urged the aggrieved opposition elements to approach the judiciary for redress should they feel dissatisfied with the outcome.

He equally described the poll’s outcome as showing democracy ripening in the country. Buhari, in a statement issued by his spokesman, Mallam Garba Shehu, congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who ran on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and polled 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, who got 6,984,520 votes.

Notwithstanding calls for the cancellation of the results by opposition elements, including the former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Buhari in the release described Tinubu as the best man for the job.

He said: “I congratulate His Excellency Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory. Elected by the people, he is the best person for the job. I shall now work with him and his team to ensure an orderly handover of power.

“The election was Africa’s largest democratic exercise. In a region that has undergone backsliding and military coups in recent years, this election demonstrates democracy’s continued relevance and capability to deliver for the people it serves. “Within Nigeria, the results reveal democracy’s ripening in our country. Never has the electoral map shifted so drastically in one cycle. “In the presidential elections, states in all regions across the nation changed colour. “Some of you may have noticed my home state among them.

The winning candidate did not carry his own home state either. “That happens during a competitive election. Votes and those that cast them cannot be taken for granted. “Each must be earned. Competition is good for our democracy.

There is no doubt the people’s decision has been rendered in the results we look at today. “That is not to say the exercise was without fault. For instance, there were technical problems with electronic transmission of the results. “Of course, there will be areas that need work to bring further transparency and credibility to the voting procedure. However, none of the issues registered represent a challenge to the freeness and fairness of the elections. “I know some politicians and candidates may not agree with this view. That too is fine. “If any candidate believes they can prove the fraud they claim is committed against them, and then bring forward the evidence.”

