Presidential Poll: I’ll reclaim my mandate –Atiku

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has given assurance that he would reclaim his electoral mandate in court. Atiku in a statement said the result of the February 25 presidential election as announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) did not reflect the will of the electorate. The PDP candidate, who commended the party’s supporters for their non-violent conduct despite the provocations, said the “electoral fraud perpetrated by INEC will be reversed in due course as I champion the cause to reclaim our mandate.”

He noted that what INEC did in announcing the result was a breach of not only the 2022 Electoral Act but also its own guidelines, which the Commission had repeatedly claimed would uphold the standards witnessed in the Osun and Ekiti elections, regretting: “The INEC chairman further ignored calls for a review of the process in line with the amended law.”

Atiku advised PDP members and supporters not give in to apathy, but should rather continue to show resilience in the defence of the nation’s democracy. “As the March 18 governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections beckon, I urge you as patriotic citizens of our dear country to come out in your numbers to cast your votes. “That is one of the ways you can use it to demonstrate against the sham of an election of February 25. “As you cast your votes peacefully this Saturday and in observance of the Electoral Act and INEC guidelines, be sure to do so for the candidates of the PDP, the only truly national party, for a greater and prosperous Nigeria,” Atiku stated.

Our Reporters

